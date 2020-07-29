Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prosecutors: Agents will probe crimes, not bust protests

Oregon's governor, Kate Brown, said Wednesday that the agents would begin a “phased withdrawal” from Portland starting Thursday. Trump announced last week that he was sending agents to more U.S. cities, including Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit and Milwaukee, to combat a rise in violent crime as part of an operation that started last year.

PTI | Madison | Updated: 30-07-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 23:50 IST
Prosecutors: Agents will probe crimes, not bust protests
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Federal prosecutors in Milwaukee and Detroit worked Wednesday to dispel concerns that federal agents headed to their cities will be used to break up protests, insisting that the agents will work side-by-side with local and state investigators to solve violent crimes. President Donald Trump recently sent federal agents to Portland, Oregon, to protect federal property during the almost daily protests in the city since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The decision has drawn heavy criticism because the agents have been accused of overstepping that mandate, arresting people without probable cause, whisking them away in unmarked cars and using excessive force. Oregon's governor, Kate Brown, said Wednesday that the agents would begin a "phased withdrawal" from Portland starting Thursday.

Trump announced last week that he was sending agents to more U.S. cities, including Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit and Milwaukee, to combat a rise in violent crime as part of an operation that started last year. That announcement raised fears among Democrats that those agents' real mission is to bust up protests. Wisconsin's Democratic governor, Tony Evers, has complained that the Trump administration never consulted with him on the agents' deployment and said the agents aren't welcome in the state.

Matthew Krueger, the U.S. attorney in Milwaukee, told reporters during a news conference Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Justice launched an operation in December to bolster the number of agents in high-crime cities to target violent offenders and high-level drug and weapons traffickers. He noted that there had been 97 homicides in Milwaukee this year as of Tuesday, compared with 52 during the same period of 2019.

The operation was supposed to have been expanded in the spring, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed that move until July. The Milwaukee area also will receive USD 12 million in federal aid as part of the operation, the prosecutor said.

Krueger, who is a Trump appointee, said he spent the last week updating local and state authorities on the agents' mission, but the media has confused the agents' mission with what's happening in Portland. "If you use the words Portland, Oregon, you only sow confusion," he said. "You will not see federal agents amassing on the streets of Milwaukee. These aren't beat cops. They're trained investigators." He said a total of 25 to 30 agents from the FBI, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms would be deployed in Milwaukee. Ten who arrived this month are in the city temporarily. The others will be permanently assigned to the city.

In Detroit, federal authorities said dozens of agents and deputy marshals are being assigned to the city to combat gun violence and arrest fugitives, among other tasks. They will collaborate with Detroit police. U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said "federal troops" are not patrolling the streets and he dismissed as "irresponsible rhetoric" any suggestion that the government wants to disrupt lawful protests against racism and excessive police force.

Earlier this week, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said more than 500 guns were seized during a recent four-week period. He welcomed any additional federal help.

TRENDING

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico could return to pre-pandemic economic activity in 2022 -central banker

Mexicos battered economy may not recover to levels seen before the coronavirus crisis until 2022 as it is poised to suffer the biggest quarterly contraction on record, a member of the Mexican central banks board said on Wednesday. Echoing p...

EXCLUSIVE-Arizona leads multi-state probe into older iPhones slowing, shutting down

Arizona is leading a multi-U.S. state probe into whether Apple Incs deliberate slowing of older iPhones violated deceptive trade practice laws, documents reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday showed.Last week, a separate document released by a t...

Assam records four more COVID-19 deaths, 1,348 new cases

Assam recorded four more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, taking the toll to 92 as 1,348 new cases of the infection pushed the tally in the state to 36,295, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. An 85-year-old doctor...

COVID-19: Over 16,000 prisoners released on parole in Odisha to decongest prisons

As many as 16,789 inmates of different jails in Odisha have been released on parole to decongest prisons in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, an official said on Wednesday. Director General of Prisons S K Upadhay made the announcement while re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020