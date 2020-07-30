Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai pro-government rally raises risk of new confrontations

Dozens of Thai demonstrators singing patriotic songs and shouting "long live the king" rallied in the capital on Thursday in response to a series of anti-government protests led by student groups in recent weeks. The crowd, a mix mainly of the retired and some vocational students gathered at Bangkok's Democracy Monument to show support for the monarchy and the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the royalist former army chief who ousted an elected administration six years ago.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 14:59 IST
Thai pro-government rally raises risk of new confrontations
Representative Image

Dozens of Thai demonstrators singing patriotic songs and shouting "long live the king" rallied in the capital on Thursday in response to a series of anti-government protests led by student groups in recent weeks.

The crowd, a mix mainly of the retired and some vocational students gathered at Bangkok's Democracy Monument to show support for the monarchy and the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the royalist former army chief who ousted an elected administration six years ago. Some recent protests against Prayuth have seen veiled negative references to the powerful monarchy, despite a law forbidding criticism of the king. Such references would once have been unthinkable.

"Many Thais have been concerned about offensive things against the monarchy, especially on social media, and no group has come out to defend (the monarchy)," said Totsapol Manoonyarat, a representative of the Vocational Students for the Nation, a group backing the rally. Many protesters wore yellow, a colour associated with the royal family.

Prayuth's party campaigned in last year's election on a vision of traditional Thai culture and loyalty to King Maha Vajiralongkorn. But public opposition to Prayuth has grown in recent months.

University and high school students have rallied to demand the dissolution of parliament, an end to harassment of government critics, and amendments to the military-written constitution that critics say virtually guaranteed victory for Prayuth's party last year. Four anti-government protests were expected to take place around Bangkok later on Thursday.

If the pro-establishment rally marks the start of further counter demonstrations, it could raise the risk of confrontations between pro-democracy and conservative movements. Since a 2006 coup ousted populist billionaire premier Thaksin Shinawatra, Thailand has seen periodic confrontations between his "Red Shirt" supporters, largely from among the rural poor and urban working classes, and royalist, pro-establishment "Yellow Shirts", which draw support from Bangkok's middle class.

Prayuth on Wednesday warned against any violence. "I am not stopping these protests but people need to apply for permission based on the law and they should not break the law," he told reporters. (Additional reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Martin Petty)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

World Athletics sets new dates for postponed series due to Covid-19

World Athletics on Thursday approved new dates for the World U20 Championships Nairobi 2020 and the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships Minsk 2020. The World U20 Championships will now be held from August 17 to 22 next year- one...

China shares end lower on profit-taking; tech, resources lead slide

China shares closed lower on Thursday, with tech and resources shares leading the declines, as some investors booked profits following the markets strong finish in the previous session. The blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.5 to 4,656.15...

U.S. coaches complain of athlete abuse at NBA's China camps-ESPN

American coaches at the National Basketball Associations training academies in China have complained of abuse of young players by local staff and harassment in the Xinjiang region, ESPN has reported citing unnamed sources. The report quoted...

I trust my directors completely: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is a directors actor and keeps his slate clean when he is prepping for a role. The 46-year-old actor, known for films such as Gangs of Wasseypur series, Badlapur, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Netflix series Sacre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020