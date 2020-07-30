Left Menu
Development News Edition

Catalan separatists sue Spain's ex-spy chief over phone hack

Roger Torrent, the speaker of Catalonia's regional parliament, and Ernest Maragall, a member of Barcelona's town council, filed the suit at a Barcelona courthouse against former spy chief Félix Sanz Roldán and the Israeli company NSO Group. The newspapers El País and The Guardian reported earlier this month that Torrent had been targeted by spyware that, according to its maker NSO Group, is sold only to governments and national security services.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 30-07-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 17:28 IST
Catalan separatists sue Spain's ex-spy chief over phone hack
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Two Catalan separatist politicians filed a lawsuit Thursday against the former head of Spain's intelligence agency and an Israeli technology company for allegedly trying to hack their cell phones. Roger Torrent, the speaker of Catalonia's regional parliament, and Ernest Maragall, a member of Barcelona's town council, filed the suit at a Barcelona courthouse against former spy chief Félix Sanz Roldán and the Israeli company NSO Group.

The newspapers El País and The Guardian reported earlier this month that Torrent had been targeted by spyware that, according to its maker NSO Group, is sold only to governments and national security services. The Spanish and British newspapers cited a separate US lawsuit involving the spyware, saying it exploits an earlier vulnerability in WhatsApp and could potentially provide access to everything on a person's cell phone. The reports provided no evidence that the Torrent's phone was hacked.

Spain's intelligence service, known by its acronym CNI, declined to answer questions about the allegations. Spain's government said it was not aware that the phones might have been hacked and said that such an action would require a judge's authorization.

Catalonia's separatist movement is supported by around half the 7.5 million residents of the northeast Spanish region. Several of its top leaders are serving prison sentencing for their roles in an illegal secession bid in 2017.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal reports three more COVID-19 deaths and 274 new cases

Nepal on Thursday reported three more deaths from COVID-19 and 274 new coronavirus cases, taking the countrys toll to 52 and total infections to 19,547Three men, aged 45, 70 and 68 from Morang and Parsa districts, became the latest COVID-19...

Niyo rolls out stock grants worth over Rs 100 cr for employees; to hire for tech, product teams

Fintech firm Niyo on Thursday said it is offering 10-12 per cent salary hikes, bonuses and ESOPs, taking the total stock grants to over Rs 100 crore for all eligible employees. The salary increment and bonuses will be credited to the employ...

Will soon launch land banks available with some states for industry: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said he will soon do a soft launch of land bank that is available with some of the states for industry, and nearly 5,00,000 hectares of area have been identified. He also said that the...

Govt to create digital Single Window System to integrate business procedures: Goyal

The Indian government is genuinely working to create a true Single Window System, which is completely digital and provides for unified and integrated business procedures, said Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, here on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020