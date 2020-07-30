Ivory Coast president nominates Hamed Bakayoko as prime minister

Ivory Coast president nominates Hamed Bakayoko as prime ministerReuters | Abidjan | Updated: 30-07-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 19:22 IST
Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has appointed defence minister Hamed Bakayoko as prime minister, the presidency said in a statement on Thursday.
Bakayoko's predecessor Amadou Gon Coulibaly died suddenly earlier this month. (Reporting By Edward McAllister; Editing by Aaron Ross)
