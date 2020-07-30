Left Menu
Tweet that Trump will accept nomination in Charlotte is incorrect -Fox News reporter

Fox News' White House correspondent John Roberts later said he was told that was not the case, tweeting "Sources tell @FoxNews this tweet is incorrect." "In a follow-up message to WCNC Charlotte, officials confirmed Trump would accept the nomination in Charlotte but the president has not yet committed to a location for his actual acceptance speech," @WCNC later tweeted.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-07-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 23:59 IST
A tweet by a North Carolina television station on Wednesday that said President Donald Trump would accept the Republican presidential nomination in Charlotte, North Carolina, on the first night of the party's convention is incorrect, a Fox News reporter said on Twitter, citing unnamed sources.

"#BREAKING: In an exclusive interview with WCNC Charlotte, Vice President Mike Pence said President Trump will make his RNC acceptance speech in Charlotte," the NBC affiliate said on Twitter. Fox News' White House correspondent John Roberts later said he was told that was not the case, tweeting "Sources tell @FoxNews this tweet is incorrect."

"In a follow-up message to WCNC Charlotte, officials confirmed Trump would accept the nomination in Charlotte but the president has not yet committed to a location for his actual acceptance speech," @WCNC later tweeted. Pence in the interview makes clear that the nomination would occur in Charlotte, but it left some ambiguity about where and when Trump would accept it.

"It'll be here in North Carolina that we're renominated by the Republican Party," Pence told WCNC. "And I know the president -- we're all making plans for him to accept that renomination here in Charlotte, to acknowledge the great work of our delegates." Trump said on Wednesday that he would be nominated on Monday, Aug. 24, in Charlotte, but that he would speak on Thursday, Aug. 27, the convention's final day.

Trump, who had to give up on plans for a packed convention in Florida as coronavirus cases surged there, has fallen back on Charlotte as the main convention location. He has been coy, however, on where he will deliver his acceptance speech.

On Thursday, he told reporters he was still considering where to make it, and said it might even be from the White House.

