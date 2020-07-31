Left Menu
U.S. House Foreign Affairs chairman subpoenas Pompeo for Biden-related documents

Engel had been considering subpoenaing Pompeo for the documents for months, as the Republican-led Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee has pursued its investigation of the Bidens. Trump was impeached on abuse-of-power and obstruction charges in the Democratic-led House of Representatives after he asked Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-07-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 23:23 IST
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo Image Credit: ANI

The Democratic chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee issued a subpoena to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday demanding documents he provided to Republicans investigating presidential candidate Joe Biden. A Republican-led U.S. Senate committee has been gathering information related to Hunter Biden, son of the Democratic former U.S. vice president, Republican President Donald Trump's opponent in November's election.

Hunter Biden is a former board member of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. The company was thrust into the global spotlight last year in the impeachment inquiry into whether Trump improperly pressured the government in Kiev into opening a case involving his election rival. "I want to see the full record of what the department has sent to the Senate and I want the American people to see it too," the House committee's chairman, Representative Eliot Engel, said in a statement.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Engel had been considering subpoenaing Pompeo for the documents for months, as the Republican-led Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee has pursued its investigation of the Bidens.

Trump was impeached on abuse-of-power and obstruction charges in the Democratic-led House of Representatives after he asked Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. He was acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate.

