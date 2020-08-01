Left Menu
Manish Tewari flays 'ill-informed' Congressmen taking swipes at UPA govt

Former Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari slammed few members of the Congress party for "taking swipes at the Dr Manmohan Singh led UPA Government" rather than fight the BJP.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 12:52 IST
Congress MP Manish Tewari (File Pic).

Former Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari slammed few members of the Congress party for "taking swipes at the Dr Manmohan Singh led UPA Government" rather than fight the BJP. "BJP was out of power for 10 yrs 2004-14. Not once did they ever blame Vajpayee or his govt for their then predicaments. In @INCIndia, unfortunately, some ill-informed's would rather take swipes at Dr Manmohan Singh-led UPA govt than fight NDA/BJP," tweeted Tewari.

The Congress MP further went on to say that in times of unity, the members are creating a divide. "When unity (is) required they divide," the tweet read further.

This comes on the back of the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan triggered by simmering differences between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state unit chief of Congress. The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected all the allegations. (ANI)

