Pawar visits vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India

Pawar visits vaccine-maker Serum Institute of IndiaPTI | Pune | Updated: 01-08-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 23:38 IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar visited Serum Institute of India (SII) here on Saturday afternoon. SII has signed an agreement to manufacture a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by Jenner Institute of Oxford University in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca.
Pawar later tweeted about his visit to the company.
ALSO READ
Sharad Pawar's statement is against Lord Ram, not against PM Modi, says Uma Bharti
COVID-19: Need to think of economic revival, says Sharad Pawar
COVID-19: Need to think of economic revival, says Sharad Pawar
Serum Institute of India seeks DCGI permission for phase 2/3 clinical trials of Oxford's COVID 'vaccine'
Serum Institute of India seeks DCGI nod for phase 2, 3 clinical trials of Oxford vaccine for COVID-19