Shiv Sena urges Centre to address growing unemployment amid COVID-19

Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamna said on Sunday that the corona crisis has led to 10 crore people getting unemployed and economic leadership is more important than leadership in the battlefield.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-08-2020 09:10 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 09:10 IST
Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamna said on Sunday that the corona crisis has led to 10 crore people getting unemployed and economic leadership is more important than leadership in the battlefield. "Millions are sitting unemployed today. Innumerable claims of inflation, poverty and unemployment have erupted in society. Economic leadership is more important than leadership in the battlefield," Shiv Sena said.

"The stoves of 40 crore families have been extinguished. What is the solution to their problems? Bhumi pujan of Ram temple will be done, BJP needs Rajasthan, it will happen. Rafale aircraft from France also came to Ambala. But how are those who lost jobs in this period coping with the situation? Will the rulers ever tell them?" it added. Shiv Sena said that if the corona crisis is not addressed properly there may be protests on the ground against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"How long will people spend their days on mere hopes and assurances? In the last 15 years, not a single problem of people has been removed. Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, is a friend of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Due to the economic crisis and corona related atrocities, the Israeli people have started demonstrating on the streets everywhere. The people of Israel are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Netanyahu. The same time can also come in India," it contended. Shiv Sena further said: "Colleges, factories, shops are closed. Malls, restaurants are closed. Local trains, public transport are at a standstill. Agricultural products are lying down. Wherever we go, there is nothing to hear or see except for despair. In Maharashtra, ST employees are not paid. Its provision will be made at the government level. Government employees will also be paid their salaries by taking loans."

It further questioned whether Prime Minister's Rs 20 lakh crore package benefitted anyone. (ANI)

