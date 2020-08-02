Left Menu
Rajnath, Nadda wish Amit Shah a speedy recovery from coronavirus

Union Ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday wished for the speedy recovery of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has tested positive for coronavirus and is getting admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 18:04 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

"Amitji, your perseverance and willpower has been an example for every challenge. I believe you will definitely win over this big challenge of coronavirus. I pray to God for your speedy recovery," Singh tweeted. Nadda tweeted: "Got the news of Honorable Home Minister Amit Shah infected with the coronavirus. I pray to God for his speedy recovery."

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also tweeted: "Amit Shah! It is a prayer to God that you will soon be healthy and start serving the country with the same energy again." West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi also wished a speedy recovery to Shah.

"Heard about the Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji being tested positive for COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery. My prayers are with him and his family!" Banerjee tweeted. "Best wishes to #HomeMinister #AmitShah for a quick recovery &restful convalescence. As a #corona recoveree myself, he may also have a non symptomatic and hence a mild case," Singhvi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Shah informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has been advised by the doctors to be admitted to the hospital. Taking to Twitter, Shah said that he underwent coronavirus test after getting the initial symptoms of the virus. He also appealed to people who have come in contact with him in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested.

"On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report has come positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your test done," Shah tweeted. On Saturday, Shah addressed a webinar 'Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Atmanirbhar Bharat' organized by ICCR Delhi on the 100th death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak. (ANI)

