Confident HM Shah will defeat coronavirus soon: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday wished Union Home Minister Amit Shah a speedy recovery from coronavirus, saying he was confident that he will defeat the infection soon. Earlier, Shah, 55, said in a tweet that he has tested positive for coronavirus and though his health is fine, he is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.

"Got the news of Union Home Minister Amit Shah getting infected with coronavirus. Amit Shah is the epitome of strong willpower. Your will to live, patience and confidence will defeat coronavirus soon. I pray to Lord Ram for your speedy recovery," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also wished Shah well.

"According to information from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he has been infected with coronavirus and is in hospital on the advice of doctors. I pray to nature for his speedy recovery and that he leads the country in the fight against coronavirus as he was doing earlier," she tweeted in Hindi. Shah, in his tweet, also requested those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves.

He was attending his office in the North Block regularly, besides working from home. A close confidant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah is the first Indian cabinet minister to fall victim to the pandemic.