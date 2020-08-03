Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawmakers welcome TikTok U.S. sale as White House adviser raises concerns

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Monday joined other senators in backing an American company to purchase Chinese-owned video app TikTok's U.S. operations, while a senior White House adviser raised concerns about a sale to Microsoft Corp.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 22:01 IST
Lawmakers welcome TikTok U.S. sale as White House adviser raises concerns
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Monday joined other senators in backing an American company to purchase Chinese-owned video app TikTok's U.S. operations, while a senior White House adviser raised concerns about a sale to Microsoft Corp. "A U.S. company should buy TikTok so everyone can keep using it and your data is safe," Schumer said on Twitter, adding: "This is about privacy. With TikTok in China, it's subject to Chinese Communist Party laws that may require handing over data to their government."

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro suggested on Monday that Microsoft could divest its holdings in China if it were to buy TikTok. "So the question is, is Microsoft going to be compromised?" Navarro said in an interview with CNN. "Maybe Microsoft could divest its Chinese holdings?"

Navarro said the Chinese government and military use Microsoft software "to do all the things they do." "So this is not this is not a white hat company, right. It's, it's an American company... It's clearly a multinational company that's made billions in China, that enables Chinese censorship through things like Bing and Skype."

Microsoft said Sunday that CEO Satya Nadella had spoken to President Donald Trump and "is prepared to continue discussions to explore a purchase of TikTok in the United States." Trump has not commented on TikTok since Friday when he said he was planning to ban the short video sharing app in the United States after dismissing a possible sale to Microsoft.

Many prominent Republicans, including House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, issued statements in support of a Microsoft acquisition of TikTok's U.S. operations. Some congressional aides are worried about a backlash by younger voters against the party if Trump banned TikTok, which has 100 million American users. Microsoft and TikTok parent ByteDance gave the U.S. government notice of intent to explore a preliminary proposal for Microsoft to purchase the TikTok service in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Trump agreed to give China's ByteDance 45 days to negotiate a sale of popular short-video app TikTok to Microsoft, three people familiar with the matter said Sunday. U.S. officials have said TikTok poses a national risk because of the personal data it handles. TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer said in a blog post last week that the company was committed to following U.S. laws and was allowing experts to observe its moderation policies and examine the code that drives its algorithms.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Islanders bid to push Panthers to brink of elimination

Its been a long time since the NHL held a best-of-five playoff series, but the New York Islanders have that ancient history on their side after winning Game 1 of the Eastern Conference qualifying round against the Florida Panthers. The seve...

U.S. CDC reports 4,649,102 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Monday reported 4,649,102 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 47,576 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 469 to 154,471.The CDC r...

UK says 'inappropriate' to comment on hacking of former trade minister's email

The British government said on Monday it would be inappropriate to comment on a Reuters report that said classified U.S.-UK documents leaked ahead of Britains 2019 election were stolen from the email account of former trade minister Liam Fo...

Stalin speaks to Modi on OBC reservation

DMK President M K Stalin on Monday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of OBC reservation in medical seats surrendered to All-India Quota AIQ and urged implementing a Madras High Court direction to Central government on the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020