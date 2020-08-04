Left Menu
Development News Edition

China vows retaliation if any U.S. action against journalists

"The U.S. should immediately correct its mistake and stop its actions." "If the U.S. persists, China will take a necessary and legitimate response to safeguard its rights," he said. Wang did not say how many Chinese journalists were affected or what retaliation China might consider, but the editor of China's Global Times newspaper said earlier U.S. journalists based in Hong Kong would be among those targeted should Chinese journalists be forced to leave the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 14:30 IST
China vows retaliation if any U.S. action against journalists

China vowed on Tuesday to retaliate if the United States persisted with "hostile action" against Chinese journalists who may be forced to leave in coming days if their U.S. visas are not extended. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters at a daily briefing that no Chinese journalist in the United States had been granted a visa extension since the United States, on May 11, limited their stay to 90 days, with an option to extend.

"The U.S. has been escalating its actions against Chinese journalists," Wang told reporters. "The U.S. should immediately correct its mistake and stop its actions." "If the U.S. persists, China will take a necessary and legitimate response to safeguard its rights," he said.

Wang did not say how many Chinese journalists were affected or what retaliation China might consider, but the editor of China's Global Times newspaper said earlier U.S. journalists based in Hong Kong would be among those targeted should Chinese journalists be forced to leave the United States. "Chinese side has prepared for the worst scenario that all Chinese journalists have to leave," Hu said on Twitter.

"If that's the case, Chinese side will retaliate, including targeting US journalists based in HK." The Global Times is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.

The two countries, whose relations have deteriorated sharply recently over various issues including trade and the novel coronavirus, have exchanged several tit-for-tat actions involving journalists in recent months. The United States in March slashed the number of Chinese nationals allowed to work at the U.S. offices of major Chinese state-owned media to 100 from 160.

China expelled U.S. journalists working for three U.S. newspapers - New York Times, Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post - this year and has threatened to match any more U.S. action against Chinese journalists.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

IAS officer Naval Kishore Ram appointed Deputy Secretary in PMO

IAS officer Naval Kishore Ram has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Ministers Office PMO, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on TuesdayRam, a 2008 batch IAS officer, is serving in his cadre state MaharashtraHe has ...

Study finds artificial intelligence-enhanced ECGs may speed heart failure diagnosis, treatment

When people seek emergency care for shortness of breath, a routine electrocardiogram ECG or EKG enhanced by artificial intelligence AI is better than standard blood tests at determining if the cause is heart failure, according to new resear...

SC grants interim bail to activists jailed for 'disrupting' Araria gangrape case proceedings

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to two social activists, who were sent to jail by a magistrate court for allegedly disrupting proceedings in the Araria gangrape case. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, while granting i...

CISF asks field commanders to sensitise troops about dangers, proper usage of social media

The Central Industrial Security Force has directed its field commanders to spread awareness about the dangers of irresponsible use of social media and ensure that the new guidelines framed in this context are followed scrupulously. The abou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020