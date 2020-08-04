Following are the Foreign Top Stories at 1720

Left Menu
FGN12 VIRUS-TRUMP-INDIA-CHINA US doing 'very well' against COVID-19, India has a 'tremendous problem': Trump Washington: President Donald Trump has said that as compared to big countries, America is doing "very well" in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, while India is having a "tremendous problem" battling the disease and China is witnessing a "massive flare up" in infections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 17:23 IST
By Lalit K Jha FGN6 VIRUS-UN-EDUCATION COVID-19 pandemic created largest disruption of education in history, affecting 1.6 billion students: UN SG Guterres United Nations: The COVID-19 pandemic has created the largest disruption of education in history, affecting nearly 1.6 billion students in all countries and continents and an additional 23.8 million children and youth could drop out or not have access to school next year due to the pandemic's economic impact alone, the UN Secretary General's policy brief on education said. By Yoshita Singh FGN14 US-H1B Trump signs executive order against hiring H-1B visa holders for federal contracts Washington: In another huge blow to Indian IT professionals eyeing the US job market, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order asking federal agencies to hire Americans and preventing them from contracting or subcontracting foreign workers, mainly those with H-1B visas. By Lalit K Jha FGN21 LANKA-POLLS Sri Lankans to vote in parliamentary election on Wed Colombo: Sri Lankans will vote in the twice-postponed parliamentary election on Wednesday with the powerful Rajapaksa family-run party expected to gain control of the assembly that could allow them to amend the Constitution to restore presidential powers

FGN16 PAK-JADHAV Pak court appoints three senior lawyers as amici curiae in Jadhav's case Islamabad: A top Pakistani court has named three senior lawyers as amici curiae in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav as it ordered the Pakistan government to give "another chance" to India to appoint a counsel for the death-row prisoner. By Sajjad Hussain FGN15 US-INDIAN-LD WOMAN Indian-origin woman researcher killed while jogging in US Houston: A 43-year-old Indian-origin woman researcher in the US was killed while she was out jogging in Plano, a suburb near Dallas, and police have initiated a homicide investigation, according to media reports. By Seema Hakhu Kachru PTI IND

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

