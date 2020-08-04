PM Modi condoles passing away of theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the passing away of theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Shri Ebrahim Alkazi will be remembered for his efforts to make theatre more popular and accessible across India. His contributions to the world of art and culture are noteworthy too. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

(With Inputs from PIB)