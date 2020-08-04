Left Menu
PM Modi condoles passing away of theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Shri Ebrahim Alkazi will be remembered for his efforts to make theatre more popular and accessible across India. His contributions to the world of art and culture are noteworthy too. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 19:06 IST
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Shri Ebrahim Alkazi will be remembered for his efforts to make theatre more popular and accessible across India. His contributions to the world of art and culture are noteworthy too. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the passing away of theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi.

(With Inputs from PIB)

