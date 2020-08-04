Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jakhar to seek action against Cong MPs Partap Bajwa, Dullo; Bajwa hits back

He said he would seek “strict action” against the two Rajya Sabha MPs who were “disgracefully exploiting” a tragedy to “further” their own political ambitions and interests. Asserting that the actions of Bajwa and Dullo cannot be tolerated any longer, the Punjab Congress chief said men like these, who do not even have the courage to face elections, are no asset to the party.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-08-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 22:00 IST
Jakhar to seek action against Cong MPs Partap Bajwa, Dullo; Bajwa hits back

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday said he will write to party president Sonia Gandhi to seek “strict action” against the “brazen indiscipline” of the two Rajya Sabha MPs Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo, who have “attacked” their own government in the state. Jakhar’s statement came a day after Bajwa and Dullo targeted their party-led government over the spurious liquor tragedy that claimed over 100 lives, and petitioned Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore for a probe by the CBI as well as the ED into the alleged "illegal" liquor trade.

Jakhar described the attack by the two Congress MPs on their own government in Punjab as a “copy-paste job” of what happened in Rajasthan in January after the deaths of 107 infants over which Sachin Pilot had flayed his own government. “Had action been taken then against Pilot, what is happening in Rajasthan today could have been avoided,” said Jakhar. While extending his sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives in the hooch tragedy in Punjab, Jakhar said such tragedies do not give any individual the license to indulge in “indiscipline”. Jakhar, a former MP, further said it was time to stem the rot and save the Congress from the “petty machinations” of the likes of Bajwa and Dullo, who have “no shame” in biting the hand that feeds them.

“Ye jis thali mein khatey hain ussi mein chhed kartey hain (They bite the hand that feeds them),” he said in a statement here. He said he would seek “strict action” against the two Rajya Sabha MPs who were “disgracefully exploiting” a tragedy to “further” their own political ambitions and interests.

Asserting that the actions of Bajwa and Dullo cannot be tolerated any longer, the Punjab Congress chief said men like these, who do not even have the courage to face elections, are no asset to the party. Such “back-stabbing” members should be shown the door before they can cause any serious damage, said Jakhar, adding “enough is enough now” and he is going to clearly demand strict action against them from the party president. Jakhar described the action of two MPs, who approached the Governor on Monday to demand a CBI and Enforcement Department (ED) probe, as a manifestation of their “desperate desire to grab the high seat of power by hook or by crook.” “How many times in all these years did they ask for expediting the CBI inquiry into the sacrilege cases (which has since been taken over by Punjab Police) or the ED probe into drugs, launched during the erstwhile SAD-BJP government?” he asked. Jakhar said Bajwa and Dullo have been engaging in such “anti-party” activities for quite some time by talking against their own party and targeting the Congress government in Punjab.

Their attacks had increased after Amarinder Singh announced his decision to contest the 2022 elections, he further said. “Having probably seen the 2022 polls as their last chance to make it big in the corridors of power, the duo saw their hopes shattered and, out of sheer frustration, were knocking at all possible doors to sneak their way to the top echelons of power,” said Jakhar, citing rumours about the two MPs being in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He further said he will bring to Sonia Gandhi's notice the dangers of letting Bajwa and Dullo get away with their “detestable act” of expressing their dissent/concern not in the party or government forum but in public. The “gross indiscipline” of the two men had shown that there was no guarantee that they will stand by the party in the Rajya Sabha on key issues, Jakhar said. He said the two MPs were surviving politically only due to the largesse of the Congress high command, which had nominated them to the Rajya Sabha since they were “scared” of contesting the assembly or parliamentary elections. In a statement here, MP Bajwa said he and Dullo had no “political design” in doing what they must do in the interest of the people of Punjab. “It was absolutely necessary to raise a tragedy where 117 people have perished. Would Jakhar have preferred had we ignored or glossed over these deaths in the name of party discipline as he has done for so long?” said Bajwa hitting back at the party’s state unit chief.

“I have not bartered away my conscience for a seat in a former Maharaja's durbar. I will continue raising issues of such magnitude,” said Bajwa in a stinging statement. “We are neither power hungry nor frustrated. But as MPs, we cannot shun our responsibility and ignore public issues like this tragedy. We are loyalists of the Congress but not of leaders who are looting the state under the garb of welfare and good governance,” said Bajwa. “Had Jakhar shown the courage to question the Chief Minister on his constant ignorance of these issues, lives may have been saved…. The weak-kneed and spineless leadership shown by Jakhar has left the Congress workers in Punjab demoralised and disgruntled,” he said.

“Punjab today is in a state of distress,” claimed Bajwa. He tried to make his point with an Urdu couplet by Shauq Bahraichi.

“Barbad gulistan karne ko bas ek hi ullu kaafi tha, har shakh pe ullu baitha hai anjam-e-gulistan kya hoga. Only one own was sufficient to ruin the gaerden. What will be its fate with owls sitting on every branch of the garden?” he wrote. “I thought Captain Amarinder Singh alone was enough to cause harm to the interests of Punjab; sadly, now he has received much-needed help and support from Jakhar,” alleged Bajwa.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Ayodhya glitters with diyas on eve of Ram temple bhoomi pujan

As the sun set on the horizons of Ayodhya in the backdrop of the mighty Saryu Tuesday, a day before the scheduled bhoomi pujan for a Ram temple here, people from different walks of life lit earthen lamps to celebrate their moment of joy. As...

Heatwave Harry? As temperatures soar, naming the threat may save lives

Giving heatwaves names and strength ratings, as for hurricanes, could drive home the spiking danger from a threat that kills more people in the United States each year than storms and floods but rarely hits headlines, heat experts said on T...

Key GOP senator backs food stamp boost in virus relief bill

A key Senate Republican on Tuesday said he supports an increase in the food stamp benefit as part of a huge coronavirus relief bill, adding that an agreement on that issue could lead to further overall progress on the legislation, which rem...

Exchange of fire between Naxals, police forces in Dantewada, 2 jawans suffered minor injuries

An exchange of fire took place between Naxals and police forces in Dantewada on Tuesday, police said. Two Special Task Force STF jawans sustained minor bruise injuries in the exchange of fire which took place for about 20 minutes.Today morn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020