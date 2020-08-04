Bhoomi pujan at Ayodhya: Stage set for showdown between TMC govt and saffron outfits in Bengal

Politically volatile West Bengal is likely to witness a showdown on Wednesday when VHP and other saffron outfits will perform religious rituals in temples and elsewhere to mark the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya amid complete lockdown to be enforced by the state administration. The Trinamool Congress government on July 28 announced a series of dates in this month when total lockdown would be imposed across West Bengal to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Some of the dates were changed later but August 5 and two others were not. The state unit of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) said that as part of its countrywide programme, its members would offer puja, light diyas (earthen lamps) and take part in devotional songs at their homes, offices and temples on Wednesday on the occasion of the ground breaking ceremony of 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir' at Ayodhya.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, who demanded withdrawal of August 5 from the list of lockdown days, said that the party would not conduct any programme on the occasion but its workers would attend prayer meets organised by VHP and other organizations. A senior police official said that the lockdown would be enforced tightly and any attempt to disrupt the law and situation would be thwarted.

"We would celebrate the day by performing rituals and puja at our homes and offices. In temples, our members would gather by observing all lockdown norms to offer puja. It would have been better if the state government altered the lockdown date," VHP All India Assistant Secretary Sachindra Nath Singha said. Accusing the West Bengal government of disregarding Hindu sentiments, Ghosh said that people in various parts of the state will conduct yajna and perform other rituals to mark the 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram Mandir on Wednesday.

"We hope that the state government will not create hurdles in peaceful programmes to celebrate the day. The TMC government is only busy appeasing a specific community," he said. The Trinamool Congress leadership did not comment on Wednesdays programme at Ayodhya in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be present, but urged the BJP not to pursue politics over lockdown dates.

"Everyone should keep in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Bengal and the entire country. This is not the time to indulge in communal politics. In Bengal, we have witnessed harmony and brotherhood among all religions and cultures for decades. We should not spoil it," senior TMC leader and minister Firhad Hakim said. Senior police officials said that strict security measures will be in place throughout West Bengal on Wednesday to thwart any untoward incident in view of the 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya and the complete lockdown in the state.

"No gatherings or congregations will be allowed anywhere. We will not see any colour. Nobody - political or non-political will be allowed to hold any rally or any congregation. We will act strictly as per the law, the official told PTI. Police personnel will be posted outside temples and places of worship so that people do not come out of their homes and assemble there violating lockdown restrictions, he added.

The BJP has emerged as the main challenger to the TMC after winning 18 out of the total 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the 2019 general elections, only four less than TMC's tally of 22. The state assembly polls are due in the state in less than a year's time.