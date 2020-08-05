Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tanzania opposition names presidential candidate who survived shooting

A politician who survived being shot 16 times in an apparent assassination attempt will challenge Tanzania's president in October elections, his party said as rights groups voiced concern about increasing repression ahead of the polls.

Reuters | Dar Es Salaam | Updated: 05-08-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 00:31 IST
Tanzania opposition names presidential candidate who survived shooting
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A politician who survived being shot 16 times in an apparent assassination attempt will challenge Tanzania's president in October elections, his party said as rights groups voiced concern about increasing repression ahead of the polls. Tundu Lissu, who clinched the nomination for the leading opposition Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) party, is a fierce critic of President John Magufuli.

Lissu survived the attempt on his life in 2017 and left to seek medical treatment abroad, returning from exile last week. His attackers have never been found. Magufuli condemned the attack. Lissu's endorsement by all delegates present after prevailing over two other contenders within his own party on Monday made him the main opposition candidate.

"Due to this landslide victory, I would like to officially announce that ...Lissu is the presidential candidate...," party chairman Freeman Mbowe said. Another opposition candidate will be Bernard Membe, a former foreign minister, who was expelled from the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi party in February. Membe hopes to be nominated by the Alliance for Transparency and Change party.

A third opposition contender, Ibrahim Lipumba of the Civic United Front, is running for the fifth time after his party nominated him last month. The presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for Oct. 28.

Magufuli's party has ruled Tanzania since independence in 1961. He swept to power in 2015 promising to end corruption and expand infrastructure. But his tough governing style has cemented his nickname - the Bulldozer - originally bestowed on him during his time as public works minister. Magufuli has claimed credit for strong economic growth though the World Bank and International Monetary Fund have given lower estimates of the government's performance.

Opposition politicians and rights groups have accused his administration of suppressing political rivals and muzzling the media, accusations the government denies.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Bahiga Hafez turns 112, Google doodle on an iconic Egyptian multi-talented actor

Pradeep Singh, a farmer's son in Haryana's Sonepat district tops UPSC 2019

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Baseball-Field of Dreams game falls victim to COVID-19 pandemic

Major League Baseballs Field of Dreams game, scheduled to be played on Aug. 13, has been postponed until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MLB said on Tuesday. The game between the Chicago White Sox and St Louis Cardinals to be played...

Convention on worst forms of child labour receives universal ratification

Formally known as Convention No. 182, the treaty, adopted two decades ago, achieved universal ratification on Tuesday, making it the most rapidly ratified Convention in the UN agencys 101-year history.Today, we have made history. ILO Conv...

Turkey tightens containment measures after virus rebounds

Turkey tightened coronavirus rules on Tuesday including daily quarantine inspections, new tracing oversights and measures for weddings and funerals after new daily cases jumped above 1,000 for the first time in three weeks.The rules will be...

Thunder's Muscala placed in concussion protocol

The Oklahoma City Thunder placed forwardcenter Mike Muscala in concussion protocol, the team announced Tuesday. He took a hit to the head Monday night in the Thunders 121-113 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets. He played one minute and sco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020