Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's demand for US cut of a TikTok deal is unprecedented

“The notion of a payment to the US government sets a dangerous precedent of explicit entanglement between national security and economic considerations.” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany sidestepped a question Tuesday about what authority the federal government had to collect a portion of proceeds from the potential sale of TikTok, saying “I'm not going to get ahead of the president on any official action.” Treasury did not reply to questions about what legal precedent Trump is relying on to get a payment for the TikTok deal.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 05-08-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 10:51 IST
Trump's demand for US cut of a TikTok deal is unprecedented

President Donald Trump's demand that the US government get a cut from a potential Microsoft purchase of TikTok is the latest unprecedented scenario in an unprecedented situation. Microsoft is in talks to buy parts of TikTok, a forced sale after Trump threatened to ban the Chinese-owned video app, which claims 100 million US users and hundreds of millions globally. The Trump administration says TikTok is a national-security concern. How a ban would have worked was not clear; that federal authority has never been used before with a consumer app. TikTok denies that it would send U.S. user data to the Chinese government.

Microsoft did not address a potential price when it confirmed the talks. Trump said Monday to reporters that the US should get a very large percentage of that price because we're making it possible," adding that “we want and we think we deserve to have a big percentage of that price coming to America, coming to the Treasury.” Trump sometimes floats ideas or actions that get set aside without follow-through. Appearing on the Fox Business Network Tuesday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow appeared to walk back the idea of a payment to the Treasury, saying “I don't know if that's a key stipulation.” TikTok was under review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, known as CFIUS, a US government group chaired by the Treasury Secretary that studies mergers for national-security reasons, for its acquisition of another video app, Musical.ly, in 2017. The president can approve or disapprove a transaction recommended by the interagency panel. CFIUS collects filing fees, but those top out at $300,000.

“I doubt that's what Trump has in mind,” said Hal Singer, an antitrust expert and managing director at consulting firm Econ One. “Outside of that I can't think of any means by which the U.S. could basically get its vig on its forced transfer.” A “vig” is slang for interest on a loan, usually in the context of illegal activity, or the fee charged by a bookie for a bet. There's no legal precedent in antitrust law for such a payment, said Gene Kimmelman, a senior adviser at the advocacy group Public Knowledge and a former antitrust official at the Department of Justice. “In terms of a foreign company agreeing to sell assets to a US company subject to antitrust review, I can't see any logical basis under which Treasury or the White House would be negotiating elements of the financial portions of the deal.” While noting that he is not an expert in all areas of US law and the broad authority that the president has, he said the TikTok deal and the White House's role in it was highly unusual. “Not in my experience have I seen any engagement from the White House in this manner,” he said. “It's already a unique situation from start to finish with the government intervening to prevent use of a service in the US” There are no “obvious antitrust or other legal bases” for the demand for “what is in effect a payoff to the US government,” said Eswar Prassad, an economist at Cornell University. “The notion of a payment to the US government sets a dangerous precedent of explicit entanglement between national security and economic considerations.” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany sidestepped a question Tuesday about what authority the federal government had to collect a portion of proceeds from the potential sale of TikTok, saying “I'm not going to get ahead of the president on any official action.” Treasury did not reply to questions about what legal precedent Trump is relying on to get a payment for the TikTok deal. In a statement Sunday, Microsoft had said that that it was committed to the deal “subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury.” TikTok has said that it is loved by Americans and “will be here for many years to come.” In a memo ByteDance CEO Zhang Yiming sent Chinese employees Tuesday, a translated version of which ByteDance sent to The Associated Press, he said that he felt the goal of the Trump administration was not the forced sale of TikTok's US. business to an American company through CFIUS, but “a ban or even more.” A representative for Microsoft did not reply to questions about the payment demand Tuesday. TikTok declined to comment beyond its Monday statement.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi arrives in Ayodhya for Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Ayodhya from Lucknow for Ram Temple bhoomi pujan. The Prime Minister was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his arrival here.After landing at the KS Saket PG College Ground H...

Canucks fend off Wild comeback bid, tie series

The Vancouver Canucks spread goals among four scorers and held on in the final seconds to defeat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Tuesday in Edmonton, tying their best-of-five Western Conference qualifying series at 1-1. Jacob Markstrom made 32 sa...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dons golden dhoti-kurta for grand Ram Temple ceremony in Ayodhya

Ahead of the much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the holy city of Ayodhya on Wednesday dressed in a golden-coloured traditional dhoti kurta. In the picture shared by the P...

Manya - The Princeton Review announces the 2nd edition of the Virtual Global Admissions Fair'20

New Delhi India Aug 5 ANIBusinessWire India Despite having a world of resources available, professional experts play an influential role when a student decides to embark on the journey of international education. An education fair can be on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020