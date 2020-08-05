Ayodhya: PM Modi is the leader of five centuries, says MP CM

Left Menu
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "leader of five centuries" who resolved the equally old dispute with his efficient leadership and paved the way for the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

05-08-2020
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "leader of five centuries" who resolved the equally old dispute with his efficient leadership and paved the way for the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. With PM Modi performing "bhoomi pujan" for the construction of the temple, Chouhan said a "new era" has begun.

"The country had seen many big leaders who had led effectively. The country also saw leaders (of calibre) who were unique in a decade and even in a century. But PM Modiji has become the leader of five centuries," Chouhan tweeted. In another tweet, the senior BJP leader said, "The illustrious Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has not only ended the 500-year-old dispute with his efficient leadership but also paved the way for the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram. This has become possible due to the strong will of Modiji and by the blessings of Shriram".

Earlier in the day, Chouhan was discharged from a hospital where he was admitted on July 25 for treatment of the COVID-19 disease. After his discharge, Chouhan watched the foundation stone laying ceremony in Ayodhya on television.

"Whether it is Article 370 or the construction of Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya, (there promises) are getting fulfilled only because of Modiji's resolve," he told reporters at the hospital. When asked about Congress leader Digvijay Singh terming the 'bhoomi pujan' muhurat as inauspicious, Chouhan said some people enjoy finding faults in everything.

"I do not want to talk about anything like this today. The construction of Lord Ram's temple is beginning today. Such people should also join this happy moment," Chouhan said.

