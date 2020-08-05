Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kumaraswamy takes a dig at BJP, says temple issue 'political

Let Ram's concern for the people, responding to their problems and his large heartedness become an inspiration for today's public representatives, Kumaraswamy said. The former Chief Minister also said the time has now come for realisation of dreams of crores of Indians for centuries for building of the Ram temple, adding let the temple be a symbol of principles of Ram, who is in the heart and mind of all.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-08-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 15:59 IST
Kumaraswamy takes a dig at BJP, says temple issue 'political

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday sought to take a dig at the BJP, saying the Ram temple issue was used as a 'political pawn' and 'ladder' to climb to power. "We as Indians had to wage a legal battle for building a mandir at Ayodhya, that for some people being a political pawn, a ladder to climb to power, it was one of our bad moments....," Kumaraswamy tweeted on the occasion of the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the temple, without naming the J P Nadda-led party.

Let the temple remain a symbol of harmony reflecting the ideals of Ram. Through this, let selfishness vanish and let it bring good to all, the JDS leader said. Let Ram's concern for the people, responding to their problems and his large heartedness become an inspiration for today's public representatives, Kumaraswamy said.

The former Chief Minister also said the time has now come for realisation of dreams of crores of Indians for centuries for building of the Ram temple, adding let the temple be a symbol of principles of Ram, who is in the heart and mind of all. PTI GMS RS ROH ROH.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Teheran to make Angels debut vs. struggling Mariners

Being a father seems to suit Mike Trout. Trout returned to the Los Angeles lineup Tuesday night and homered in his first at-bat since the birth of his first child, Beckham Aaron Trout, to help the Angels to a 5-3 victory in the opener of a ...

UK court says Meghan can keep friends secret for "time being" in tabloid lawsuit

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, won a court battle on Wednesday to keep the names of five of her friends private for the time being as part of her legal action against a British tabloid which she accuses of invading her privacy.Meghan, wife ...

Temple bhoomi pujan will pave way for 'Ram rajya': Mahajan

The foundation laying of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday will pave the way for the concept of Ram Rajya to take shape in the country, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said. Mahajan, who watched the live telecast of the bhoomi puj...

HC seeks reply from police, Zee News on TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s plea in defamation case

The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked Delhi Police and Zee News to respond to a plea by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra challenging the summons and framing of charges against her in a defamation case filed by the news channel and its edit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020