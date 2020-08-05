Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden campaign announces USD 280 million ad buy through fall

On digital, the campaign is reserving ads on streaming services like Hulu, YouTube and ESPN, as well as podcasts and mobile and online gaming platforms. The campaign also plans to launch an “unprecedented” paid media campaign to educate voters on their options for voting, heading into an election year when record numbers of voters are expected to vote via mail due to the coronavirus pandemic and new registration and voting requirements and options have cropped up in states nationwide in recent months.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 16:29 IST
Biden campaign announces USD 280 million ad buy through fall

Joe Biden's Democratic presidential campaign is reserving USD 280 million in digital and television ads through the fall, nearly twice the amount President Donald Trump's team has reserved. The Biden campaign announced in a Wednesday memo it's reserving USD 220 million in television airtime and USD 60 million in digital ads, in contrast to the USD 147 million the Trump campaign has reserved, according to a review of Kantar/CMAG data by The Associated Press.

Both campaigns can add to or subtract from their reservations at any time. Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, is reserving airtime in 15 states, which includes a number of traditional swing states — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Florida — as well as a number of historically Republican states, including Arizona, Georgia and Texas, and a few traditional swing states that seemed to be moving away from Democrats in recent years, such as Ohio and Iowa.

His campaign says a “significant portion” of the reservation will be minute-long ads. It's part of an effort to solidify what Biden aides say are the multiple paths to an Electoral College victory open to Biden heading into November.

The campaign says it will continue to drive home a message focused on what it says is Trump's lack of leadership on the coronavirus and that it sees Biden as the best messenger in the ads. “We think it's important that people see him, and hear him, because it goes to the issue of leadership, and the kind of reassuring presence and stable leadership which we believe people see in Joe Biden,” said Biden senior strategist Mike Donilon.

But campaign aides said Biden's vice presidential pick, whom he's expected to announce next week, will have a “robust presence” on the campaign, including advertising. On digital, the campaign is reserving ads on streaming services like Hulu, YouTube and ESPN, as well as podcasts and mobile and online gaming platforms.

The campaign also plans to launch an “unprecedented” paid media campaign to educate voters on their options for voting, heading into an election year when record numbers of voters are expected to vote via mail due to the coronavirus pandemic and new registration and voting requirements and options have cropped up in states nationwide in recent months. Patrick Bonsignore, the campaign's director of paid media, said much of the campaign's reservation is focused on the summer and early fall, when early voting starts in some key states.

“We know that in a pandemic, we are in unprecedented times,” said Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon. “We've seen chaos in recent primary elections, and we know that our responsibility is to make sure that we give voters everything they need to be able to vote, vote early and vote safely. We believe that our advertising strategy is going to do just that and serve as a way to break through from a lot of the misinformation out there.” In the memo, Biden's aides also highlighted their advertising efforts aimed at key constituencies, like Black, Latino and Asian American and Pacific Islander voters.

They say they're able to reach about half of all Black households nationwide through their reservations on key Black media properties and note they're airing ads that feature different Spanish accents targeting diverse Latino populations in key regions nationwide..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

From Butt-Head to Stimpy, animated TV classics get a makeover

Beavis and his sidekick Butt-Head are all grown-up, while dim-witted feline Stimpy is getting new worlds to explore.Animated comedies for adults that were first aired in the 1990s are getting 21st century reboots as television companies see...

Passenger transport operator bodies say sector on verge of collapse, seek govt help

The Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India BOCI and the Delhi Contract Bus Association on Wednesday sought government intervention to save contract carriage and all-India tourist permit bus operators saying the sector is on the verge ...

Lockdown deals sweet shops a blow on Ram Temple foundation day

The complete lockdown in West Bengal on Wednesday which coincided with the laying of the foundation for the Ram Temple at Ayodhya has dealt a blow to its sweet shops as they were forced to cancel orders and remain closed in keeping with the...

Scotland shuts pubs and restaurants in Aberdeen to stem COVID-19 outbreak

Scotland imposed new restrictions on the oil city of Aberdeen on Wednesday to tackle an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, closing pubs and restaurants and ordering visitors to stay away.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said an outbreak in the city ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020