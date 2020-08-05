Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulgarian PM says he is prepared to quit but wants government to stay

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov signalled on Wednesday that he could resign following weeks of anti-government protests, but said his centre-right GERB-led cabinet should remain in place until an election due next year.

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 05-08-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 19:35 IST
Bulgarian PM says he is prepared to quit but wants government to stay
Image Credit: Flickr

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov signalled on Wednesday that he could resign following weeks of anti-government protests, but said his centre-right GERB-led cabinet should remain in place until an election due next year. Thousands of Bulgarians have been demonstrating since early July, setting up tent camps and blocking intersections in the capital Sofia, accusing three-time premier Borissov of weakening state institutions for the benefit of powerful tycoons.

Borissov, 61, who has dominated Bulgarian politics for the past decade, did not disclose any details, but said he wanted to avoid the collapse of the government and dissolution of parliament at the time when the economy is being battered by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. He did not address the protesters' allegations, but stressed that his government had worked hard to reduce smuggling, hitting the interests of many local oligarchs.

"I am ready to leave at any time. I do not want any tension because of me," he told a group of GERB activists at a party assembly. "I will hold talks with my coalition partners and offer options including one where I would leave and the government continues." GERB's coalition partners, the United Patriots, have also said the government should serve its full four-year term.

The protests have eroded support for GERB to 14.5% from 21.7% in December according to an opinion poll. A government reshuffle last month aimed at quashing public anger failed to placate protesters, and critics say Borissov's resignation might not be enough to calm public anger over endemic corruption.

On Wednesday, dozens of protesters gathered in front of a tech park where GERB was meeting, chanting "Borissov is a disgrace - resignation and jail". Over a decade after joining the European Union, Bulgaria remains its poorest member state. It also ranks as the bloc's most corrupt country according to Transparency International and is yet to jail a senior official on graft charges.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Scottish Conservatives pick new leader as key election looms

Scotlands Conservative Party appointed a new leader on Wednesday as it prepares to fight an election next year against the dominant Scottish Nationalist Party. Douglas Ross said the partys first goal must be earning the trust of people look...

Noida: COVID-19 cases more than doubled in a month

The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar has more than doubled in a month, official data showed on Wednesday. The district, adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, had recorded ...

Record 61 COVID deaths in Bengal; highest one-day spike of

West Bengal on Wednesday witnessed record 61 people succumbing to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 1,846, the health department said. The coronavirus caseload also went up to 83,800 after the state reported the highest single-day spike o...

State Dept says acting IG left to return to private sector

U.S. State Departments Acting Inspector General Stephen J. Akard has left his post and is returning to the private sector, a spokesperson for the agency said on Wednesday, several months after his predecessor was abruptly fired by President...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020