Dream coming true for devotees of Lord Ram: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that laying of foundation for a Ram temple in Ayodhya is like a dream coming true for devotees of Lord Ram. In a video message, Sawant recalled leaders like L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, (late) Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had spearheaded the movement for the construction of the temple. "Several Ram bhakts have sacrificed their lives for this day. We are lucky to witness this day," he said. A proud day for India".

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 05-08-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 20:07 IST
