Rains: Maha minister gets stuck in traffic snarl on Freeway
Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde was among the scores of people who were stuck in a traffic congestion on the Eastern Freeway here for around three-and-half hours due to heavy rains and water-logging on Wednesday. The ministers vehicle got stuck in the traffic jam on the Freeway and he could not attend the meeting of party leaders due to it.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-08-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 23:25 IST
Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde was among the scores of people who were stuck in a traffic congestion on the Eastern Freeway here for around three-and-half hours due to heavy rains and water-logging on Wednesday. The Social Justice Minister was on his way to attend a meeting of NCP leaders held at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre here by party chief Sharad Pawar, sources close to Munde said.
According to sources, Munde left his hometown Parli in Beed district on Wednesday morning and reached the Freeway at around 5 pm. "It was raining heavily. The ministers vehicle got stuck in the traffic jam on the Freeway and he could not attend the meeting of party leaders due to it. He could reach CST from Freeway after being in the traffic jam for around three-and-half hours," the sources said.
