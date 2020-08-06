Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guinea's ruling party nominates President Conde for third term

Guinea's ruling party on Thursday nominated President Alpha Conde to stand for a third term, taking advantage of a new constitution to circumvent a two-term limit on presidential mandates. Conde, 82, stopped short of formally accepting the nomination in a speech on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 22:20 IST
Guinea's ruling party nominates President Conde for third term

Guinea's ruling party on Thursday nominated President Alpha Conde to stand for a third term, taking advantage of a new constitution to circumvent a two-term limit on presidential mandates.

Conde, 82, stopped short of formally accepting the nomination in a speech on Thursday. Talk of his running again has sparked widespread protests that have killed at least 30 people over the past year. "Today you have all spoken, allies, parties and others - I take note," Conde told party members.

He did not say when he would formally respond to the nomination. Conde, a longtime opposition leader, came to power in a 2010 vote that raised hopes for democratic progress in Guinea after decades of authoritarian rule. He was re-elected in 2015.

But his efforts to stay in power have raised concerns that Guinea will go the way of other African countries whose rulers have refused to step down long after their mandates expired. Conde's supporters say the constitutional change, approved in a referendum in March that was boycotted by the opposition, acts as a reset button on the two-term limit.

Guinea is Africa's largest producer of the main aluminium ore, bauxite. It also has significant reserves of iron ore, including the giant Simandou reserve, the largest known deposit of its kind with more than 2 billion tonnes of high-grade ore.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 flat as Congress wrangles over stimulus

The SP 500 treaded water on Thursday as investors awaited a new fiscal aid package to prop up the economy, with data showing a staggering 31.3 million Americans were receiving unemployment checks in mid-July. The tech-heavy Nasdaq clinched ...

Motorcycling-Yamaha crew chief Munoz's support important to compete: Rossi

After struggling with the bike for most of the 2019 season, former MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi said on Thursday that he is far more comfortable with Yamahas setup since the appointment of David Munoz as crew chief. Rossi, a nine-t...

U.S. Iran envoy Brian Hook is leaving his post - U.S. official

U.S. Iran envoy Brian Hook is leaving his post, a U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Thursday.Hooks departure comes as the United Nations Security Council prepares to vote next week on a U.S. bid to extend an interna...

Norway puts reopening on hold as COVID-19 cases rise

Norway is halting its planned easing of coronavirus restrictions and will likely reimpose others to prevent a full lockdown of society as experienced earlier this year, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Thursday. We need to slow down now ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020