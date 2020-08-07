Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hagerty vs Bradshaw in race to succeed US Senator Alexander

The race to succeed retiring US Senator Lamar Alexander in November will feature a matchup between a Republican candidate endorsed by President Donald Trump and a Democratic single mother and Black activist who pulled off an astonishing upset victory over an opponent favored by the party establishment — with a campaign war chest of less than USD 10,000.

PTI | Nashville | Updated: 07-08-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 12:21 IST
Hagerty vs Bradshaw in race to succeed US Senator Alexander

The race to succeed retiring US Senator Lamar Alexander in November will feature a matchup between a Republican candidate endorsed by President Donald Trump and a Democratic single mother and Black activist who pulled off an astonishing upset victory over an opponent favored by the party establishment — with a campaign war chest of less than USD 10,000. Former US Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty fended off a challenge from Nashville trauma surgeon Manny Sethi in the Republican primary for the seat.

Meanwhile, Marquita Bradshaw handily defeated Army helicopter pilot James Mackler, who raised more than USD 2.1 million and drew endorsements from the likes of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. “We didn't raise a million dollars, but the dollars that we raised came from hard-working people in Tennessee and around this nation,” Bradshaw told The Associated Press in an interview.

“Some of them are housekeepers, some of them pushcarts from WalMart, some of them are scientists. But they are people who want us to head on and deal with the issues.” The 46-year-old from Memphis will have an uphill battle: Republicans have held both Senate seats in Tennessee since 1994, and Trump remains popular enough in the red state that Hagerty mentioned the president at every turn. “I have a very special person to thank. I just got off the phone with him backstage. That's President Donald Trump,” Hagerty said during a victory party Thursday, accompanied by Sens. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

“You know, President Trump has had my back since before the beginning of all this.” Bradshaw has said she has been “one job away from middle class and one job-loss away from poverty.” She said she was once under-employed, riddled with student loan debt and without adequate health insurance. Then she experienced a foreclosure and bankruptcy. She next goes up against a candidate who spent $9.6 million through mid-July. “The progressive movement is undeniable!” Bradshaw tweeted after her victory. “Thank you all so much for your support and this victory. It's time to put hardworking people first. Onward.” Hagerty, a Nashville businessman, emerged from a tough challenge from Sethi to clinch his party's nomination.

Last July, Trump let Tennessee voters know he would back Hagerty for the seat, months before Hagerty declared himself a candidate. Sethi had already been running for about a month when Trump's tweet turned the contest upside down. Hagerty proceeded to ignore Sethi for most of the campaign, until back-and-forth attacks opened up a few weeks ago and never slowed down.

Hagerty leveraged Trump's endorsement to brush back attacks on his previous business and political ties to Mitt Romney, who was once the GOP presidential nominee and now, according to Hagerty, is a “weak-kneed” Republican senator who voted to convict Trump during the president's impeachment trial. Hagerty had other big political names on his side beyond Trump.

He had endorsements from Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Blackburn and Cotton, while others backed him with campaign cash, including Sen. Alexander through his PAC and former Gov. Bill Haslam, for whom Hagerty served as state economic development commissioner. Hagerty and Sethi differed little on conservative sticking points on immigration, gun rights, abortion opposition and harsh rebukes for Black Lives Matter.

Hagerty, who last month resigned from the board of a brokerage firm because the company expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement, now faces a Black activist in November. Bradshaw grew up in south Memphis and attended the University of Memphis. She has worked with community advocacy groups, environmental organizations and unions, including the Mid-South Peace and Justice Center, the AFL-CIO, the Sierra Club and Tennesseans for Fair Taxation. She has not held public office.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Mobile medical team, 15 ambulances sent to Rajamala: Kerala health minister on Idduki landslide incident

A mobile medical team and 15 ambulances were sent to the landslide site at Rajamala in Idduki district on Kerala on Friday, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said. Shailaja said that a mobile medical team and 15 ambulances have been sent ...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks hit as Sino-U.S. tensions spike, Turkish lira in the doldrums

Emerging market stocks fell on Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump issued bans on popular Chinese apps, further escalating tensions with Beijing, while the Turkish lira hit a fresh record low in a new phase of high volatility trading....

Sterling falls on U.S.-China escalation, erasing gains from BoE meeting

Sterling resumed its role as a risk-driven currency on Friday, falling against the dollar as global market sentiment turned sour after an escalation of U.S.-China tensions.World stocks tumbled and the U.S. dollar rose after U.S. President D...

Oman lifts internal travel restriction before tropical storm

Oman will lift a two-week domestic ban on travel between provinces a day earlier than planned on Friday, before the expected arrival of a large tropical storm, state news agency ONA said. The ban on travel between governorates was imposed b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020