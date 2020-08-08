Macron told Trump that U.S. sanctions on Lebanese groups counterproductive, official says

Macron told Trump that U.S. sanctions on Lebanese groups counterproductive, official saysReuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 21:08 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron has told President Donald Trump that U.S. sanctions that have targeted Iran-backed Shi'ite group Hezbollah are playing into the hands of those they are meant to weaken, an Elysee official said on Saturday.
The official, speaking ahead of a donors conference on aid to Lebanon co-hosted by France in which Trump will take part, said Macron told Trump in a phone call on Friday that the United States should "reinvest" in Lebanon to help rebuild it. The French official also said there were sufficient elements to believe the blast that ravaged Beirut on Tuesday was accidental.
