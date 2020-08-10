'Severe unemployment' in UP, govt must clarify: Priyanka
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday alleged that there is "severe unemployment" in Uttar Pradesh and asked the Yogi Adityanath government to state how MoUs signed during investors' summit every year fructify and generate jobs. "(Uttar Pradesh) Government should state how many MoUs actually fructify?PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 19:19 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday alleged that there is "severe unemployment" in Uttar Pradesh and asked the Yogi Adityanath government to state how MoUs signed during investors' summit every year fructify and generate jobs. "Every year, at investors' summit, MoUs are signed. This is done by putting in crores in such summits to become a paper tiger," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
There is "severe unemployment" in Uttar Pradesh and due to financial constraints people are committing suicide, she alleged. "(Uttar Pradesh) Government should state how many MoUs actually fructify? How many youth got employment?" the Congress general secretary asked.
Her remarks came a day after the Congress youth wing launched a campaign on Sunday to "raise the voice" against unemployment..
- READ MORE ON:
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
- Congress
- Uttar Pradesh
- Yogi Adityanath
- Hindi
ALSO READ
Rajya Sabha polls: Congress issues notices to two Manipur MLAs for cross-voting
BJP misusing constitutional institutions: Raj Congress in-charge
Bengal Congress leader Somen Mitra's condition improving: Hospital
Delhi Congress restructuring to pick up pace with improvement in COVID-19 situation
"Speak Up for Democracy" campaign against BJP's attempt to topple govts: Congress