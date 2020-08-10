Left Menu
Development News Edition

TIMELINE-How LGBT+ issues became a flashpoint in Poland

February 2019 - Poland's first openly gay politician, Robert Biedron, launches a progressive party, Wiosna (Spring) ahead of the European elections in May. March 2019 - PiS party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski says Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski's signing of an "LGBT charter", whose pledges included fighting anti-LGBT+ bullying in schools, is an attack on children and families. March 2019 - The first of more than 100 towns signs a resolution condemning "LGBT ideology" or a "Charter of the Rights of the Family", leading activists to label the municipalities "LGBT-free zones".

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 10-08-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 23:36 IST
TIMELINE-How LGBT+ issues became a flashpoint in Poland
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

LGBT+ rights have become a flashpoint in Poland, pitching the conservative government against gay, bisexual and transgender activists.

On Friday, 48 people were arrested at a demonstration protesting the arrest of an LGBT+ activist in Warsaw accused of draping rainbow flags over statues, intensifying the battle between LGBT+ rights supporters and the nationalist government. The ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) dismisses the promotion of LGBT+ rights as undermining Poland's traditional values and the issue featured prominently in the campaign for this year's presidential election.

Here are the main events in the dispute. February 2019 - Poland's first openly gay politician, Robert Biedron, launches a progressive party, Wiosna (Spring) ahead of the European elections in May. March 2019 - PiS party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski says Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski's signing of an "LGBT charter", whose pledges included fighting anti-LGBT+ bullying in schools, is an attack on children and families.

March 2019 - The first of more than 100 towns signs a resolution condemning "LGBT ideology" or a "Charter of the Rights of the Family", leading activists to label the municipalities "LGBT-free zones". May 2019 - Activist Elzbieta Podlesna is arrested for putting up posters of the Virgin Mary with a rainbow halo in the town of Plock. She and two others are later charged with "offending religious feelings". May 2019 - Before European elections, Kaczynski says LBGT+ rights pose "a real threat to our identity". Other PiS politicians claim a Warsaw sex education programme based on World Health Organization standards would sexualise children.

July 2019 - The first Pride march in the town of Bialystok is attacked by anti-LGBT+ extremists, who throw smoke bombs, burn flags and beat up several people. Police disperse crowds and detain 25 people. September 2019 - Police prevent an attempted bomb attack at Lublin Pride March.

December 2019 - The European Parliament calls on Poland to axe local resolutions that declare areas "free from LGBTI ideology". April 2020 - Polish lawmakers vote to pause a bill that would imprison those who promote underage sex for up to three years and which compared gay people to paedophiles. Opponents say the bill is designed to ban sex education in the country. July 2020 - Poland's President Andrzej Duda is narrowly re-elected to a second five-year term, after comparing LGBT+ "ideology" to communism and pledging to ban same-sex adoption and LGBT+ lessons in schools during the campaign. August 2020 - Thousands take to the streets to protest the detention of LGBT+ activist Margot Szutowicz, who was accused of damaging an anti-abortion campaigner's van and was arrested earlier in the month for hanging rainbow flags from statues.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Researchers find new potential treatment for prion diseases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

UN food chief: Beirut could run out of bread in 2 1/2 weeks

The head of the UN food agency said Monday hes very, very concerned Lebanon could run out of bread in about two-and-a-half weeks because 85 per cent of the countrys grain comes through Beiruts devastated port but he believes an area of the...

At least 10 dead in Ethiopia protests over autonomy - health officials

At least 10 people died in clashes between protesters and security forces in Ethiopias southern region on Monday, health officials said, the latest violence as myriad ethnic groups clamour for more autonomy.The protests were sparked by Sund...

Jharkhand's COVID-19 death toll rises to 189 with 11 more fatalities

Eleven more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Monday, pushing the death toll to 189, a state government bulletin said. A total of 531 fresh cases raised the tally in the state to 18,786, it said.Jharkhand now has 8,849 active cor...

1 dead, 4 rescued after gas explosion levels Baltimore homes

A natural gas explosion destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday, killing a woman and trapping other people in the wreckage. At least four people were hospitalized with serious injuries as firefighters searched for more survivors.D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020