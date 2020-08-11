Left Menu
Development News Edition

Militant attacks: J-K BJP leadership assures party workers in Kashmir of proper security

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP leadership on Tuesday assured party workers in Kashmir Valley that they would be provided security by the administration following recent attacks on village-level leaders by militants.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-08-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 17:59 IST
Militant attacks: J-K BJP leadership assures party workers in Kashmir of proper security

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP leadership on Tuesday assured party workers in Kashmir Valley that they would be provided security by the administration following recent attacks on village-level leaders by militants. The assurance came after a meeting of the party's core group under the leadership of Union Territory president Ravinder Raina at its headquarters here, a party spokesman said.

He said the meeting was also attended by former deputy chief ministers Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta and Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma, among others. The leaders expressed serious concern over the attacks on party leaders and workers in the valley.

Five BJP leaders were killed and two others critically injured in separate attacks in the valley over the past one month, while another leader escaped a grenade attack on his house in Tral in Pulwama district on Monday. "In the meeting, detailed discussions and analysis were done on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in view of recent terrorist attacks on party workers in the valley," the spokesman said.

He said Raina briefed the BJP leaders about his recent Kashmir visit and the steps being taken by the party to ensure the security of party workers and elected Block Development Council chairpersons and sarpanch. Raina also briefed the core group about his recent communications with BJP national president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the prevailing security situation in the UT, the spokesman said.

The spokesman said the meeting resolved to fight nefarious designs of Pakistan and its puppets to spread violence in Jammu and Kashmir. He said the core group would take up the matter with the Jammu and Kashmir the administration and assured party workers that proper security would be provided to them.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak claims 'concrete' measures lead to 'success' against coronavirus pandemic

Pakistan on Tuesday claimed success against the coronavirus pandemic, saying the virus outbreak was controlled in the country due to concrete measures taken by the government through its trace, test and quarantine TTQ strategy and smart loc...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 futures hit record high as stimulus bets climb

SP 500 futures hit an all-time high on Tuesday, bringing the benchmark index to the verge of levels last seen before the coronavirus crisis hit in February, causing one of Wall Streets most dramatic crashes in history. The benchmark index w...

Bank of Baroda shares decline 3 pc on weak Q1 earnings

Shares of Bank of Baroda on Tuesday declined 3 per cent after the company reported a net loss of Rs 864 crore on a standalone basis in the quarter ended June. The companys stock went lower by 2.99 per cent to close at Rs 47.10 on the BSE. D...

Three illegal hookah bars busted in Delhi, 103 apprehended

The Rohini district police busted three illegal hookah bars and apprehended 103 persons including managers and owners for violating COVID-19 lockdown and other norms.The police team got a tip-off about the joints operating in violation of C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020