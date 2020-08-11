Militant attacks: J-K BJP leadership assures party workers in Kashmir of proper security

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP leadership on Tuesday assured party workers in Kashmir Valley that they would be provided security by the administration following recent attacks on village-level leaders by militants. The assurance came after a meeting of the party's core group under the leadership of Union Territory president Ravinder Raina at its headquarters here, a party spokesman said.

He said the meeting was also attended by former deputy chief ministers Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta and Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma, among others. The leaders expressed serious concern over the attacks on party leaders and workers in the valley.

Five BJP leaders were killed and two others critically injured in separate attacks in the valley over the past one month, while another leader escaped a grenade attack on his house in Tral in Pulwama district on Monday. "In the meeting, detailed discussions and analysis were done on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in view of recent terrorist attacks on party workers in the valley," the spokesman said.

He said Raina briefed the BJP leaders about his recent Kashmir visit and the steps being taken by the party to ensure the security of party workers and elected Block Development Council chairpersons and sarpanch. Raina also briefed the core group about his recent communications with BJP national president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the prevailing security situation in the UT, the spokesman said.

The spokesman said the meeting resolved to fight nefarious designs of Pakistan and its puppets to spread violence in Jammu and Kashmir. He said the core group would take up the matter with the Jammu and Kashmir the administration and assured party workers that proper security would be provided to them.