Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's pick for Latam bank bullish despite rising pushback

Several countries, including Argentina, Mexico, Costa Rica and Chile, and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, have called for a delay, citing concerns about having an IDB leader from outside the region. In a call with reporters, Claver-Carone said 17 countries had given him public support.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2020 02:31 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 02:11 IST
Trump's pick for Latam bank bullish despite rising pushback
US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

A Trump administration official nominated to lead Latin America's main development bank on Tuesday dismissed the growing regional opposition to his candidacy, the first for anyone outside Latam, as "subversive" and led by a small minority.

Mauricio Claver-Carone, a White House heavyweight known for his hardline stance on Venezuela and Cuba, is the favorite to win the presidency at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), which is set to hold a vote on the matter on Sept. 12. Several countries, including Argentina, Mexico, Costa Rica and Chile, and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, have called for a delay, citing concerns about having an IDB leader from outside the region.

In a call with reporters, Claver-Carone said 17 countries had given him public support. "We are seeing a minority effort, led by the government of Argentina, to be able to obstruct the election because they have not been able to present or have not wanted to present a competitive vision," Claver-Carone said.

The "minority, impeding, subversive effort" would leave the bank in "paralysis" and scare off investment from the private sector in the region, he added. "No one has helped more in the relationship between the United States and Mexico than me," Claver-Carone said.

Argentina's foreign ministry and Mexico's finance ministry declined to comment. A battle has been brewing for control of the IDB, with U.S. President Donald Trump looking to combat the rising influence of China, and some countries chafing at losing control of the regional lender. Claver-Carone, Trump's fiery senior adviser on Latin America, has said he aims to raise the bank's capital and improve lending transparency.

A candidate needs the support of at least 15 of the 28 regional member countries and a majority of the total vote to win. The percentage of voting control relates to each country's shares in the bank and at least 75% must be present for a quorum or the election would be rescheduled. Chile, Mexico, Argentina and Costa Rica combined represent just over 22% of the vote.

European countries could prove to be a tipping point. Some EU nations, including Spain, Italy and Germany, hold small percentages of voting power in the IDB. EU official Borrell has recommended the vote be rescheduled for 2021. Borrell does not represent the position of any EU country, Claver-Carone said. "The personal opinion of the foreign commissioner is a personal opinion, but it does not reflect any vote in the IDB."

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Bougainville's youth pursue break from bloody past at presidential vote

Young people in the South Pacific islands of Bougainville are seizing the opportunity to help reshape the future of the autonomous region of Papua New Guinea as they head to the polls this month to elect a new leader. The general election i...

Islanders, Capitals engage in another playoff series

Not much has gone according to plan in 2020, but the NHL playoffs are bringing at least one slice of normalcy An Eastern Conference series between the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders. The Metropolitan Division rivals and frequent...

FACTBOX-Biden's pick of Harris as running mate draws tears from some, criticism from others

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California would be his running mate in the Nov. 3 election. Here are some reactions to the choiceFormer President Barack Obama, via Twitter...

Tennis-Serena sets up Venus clash on return after COVID-19 hiatus

Serena Williams returned to action for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak upended the tennis calendar, defeating Bernarda Pera to set up a second-round clash with sister Venus at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky on Tuesday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020