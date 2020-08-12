Left Menu
Development News Edition

Forget and forgive, Gehlot tells upset MLAs; loyalists shift to Jaipur hotel

The way this episode happened, they had to stay in hotels,” he said Wednesday, in an apparent reference to the previous evening’s Congress Legislature Party meeting in Jaisalmer. “I have exhorted them that in the interest of the country, state, people of the state and for saving democracy, sometimes we have to bear this,” he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-08-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 18:18 IST
Forget and forgive, Gehlot tells upset MLAs; loyalists shift to Jaipur hotel

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said resentment among the Congress MLAs is “natural” after the return of dissident legislators to the party-fold but asked them to forgive, forget and move on. But with just two days to go before the assembly session, the party is taking no chances, deciding to keep them together at a resort in the state capital.

The MLAs in the Gehlot camp were on Wednesday flown back to Jaipur from Jaisalmer, where they were together at another hotel. They were taken straight from the airport to the Fairmont hotel on the outskirts of the city, where they had stayed before being moved to Jaisalmer. The MLAs – mostly from the Congress and some allies – are expected to remain there till the assembly meets on August 14.

The Congress crisis in Rajasthan appears to have ended with the intervention of the top leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who met rebel leader Sachin Pilot earlier this week Pilot had openly rebelled against Gehlot last month along with 18 other Congress MLAs. He was then sacked as deputy chief minister and the party’s Rajasthan chief. Meeting reporters in Jaisalmer, Gehlot said he had urged the MLAs to bear with the develoipement, while acknowledging that it was “natural” for them to be upset.

“Forget and forgive and move on in the interest of the country, the state, the people of the state and democracy. Democracy in under threat. This was a fight to save democracy, in which our MLAS gave their support,” he said. At earlier Congress Legislature Party meetings, the loyalist MLAs had called for disciplinary action against the dissidents who defied party whips while demanding a change in the leadership in the state.

Gehlot had himself called the now sacked PCC president “useless”, using the derogatory Hindi word “nikamma” for Sachin Pilot. "It is natural for them to be upset. The way this episode happened, they had to stay in hotels,” he said Wednesday, in an apparent reference to the previous evening’s Congress Legislature Party meeting in Jaisalmer.

“I have exhorted them that in the interest of the country, state, people of the state and for saving democracy, sometimes we have to bear this,” he said. He said that more than 100 MLAs stayed together for such a long time, which is a big thing in itself and had never happened in the history of the country.

The chief minister said all MLAs, including those who have “returned” now, will work together to fulfil the commitments made to the people of the state. In Jaipur, as the loyalist MLAs headed to the Fairmont hotel, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas confirmed that they are not happy with the turn of events.

“Yes, several MLAs said they are upset and saying this is their right,” he said, while reminding that a decision has already been taken by the party high command. AICC general secretary Avinash Pande, who too came to Jaipur from Jaisalmer, said the MLAs remained united.

The Gehlot government will complete its five-year term, he said. “We will also win the next assembly elections in 2023.” Independent MLA Sanyam Lodha said the dissident MLAs have returned unconditionally. Congress deputy chief whip Mahendra Chaudhary called the events a victory of the Congress and the BJP’s defeat. The party had alleged that the BJP was trying to topple the Gehlot government by trying to lure away Congress MLAs.

The MLAs in the Ashok Gehlot camp had moved into the Fairmont hotel in Jaipur on July 13 and were shifted to Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh hotel on August 31. Till Wednesday evening, Gehlot and Pilot had not met since the dissident leader’s return to Jaipur.

On Tuesday, Gehlot was in Jaisalmer with the MLAs there. He travelled to Jodhpur on Wednesday to condole the death of 11 Pakistani Hindu migrants who died there recently, allegedly after a suicide pact..

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha relaxes shutdown norms for few hours on Independence Day

The Odisha government on Wednesday slightly modified its earlier order on weekend shutdown in four districts and relaxed norms to allow people to unfurl the National Flag on August 15. The fresh notification said that people can unfurl the ...

Valuefy steers against the currents to hire a new COO as part of their global expansion

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Aug 12 ANIPRNewswire Valuefy, a premier investment technology company, soars high to hire Yateen Chodnekar as their new Chief Operating Officer for their global operations. Yateen has extensive experience over two ...

Ahmedabad COVID hospital fire: one arrested

The administrator of the private hospital here where eight COVID-19 patients died in a fire last week was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of causing death by negligence, a police official said. Bharat Mahant 57, main administrator of Sh...

Leading experts across the globe to discuss India's development in a non-stop 24-hour event convened by The/Nudge Foundation

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Aug 12 ANINewsVoir On August 15, 2020, Indias 74th Independence Day, TheNudge Foundation in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation and the Skoll Foundation is organising TheNudge Forum global edition from 000...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020