MLA alleges manhandling by cops; BJP workers protest outside police station in UP

Several BJP workers held a protest outside a police station in Aligarh where a BJP MLA was allegedly manhandled by three policemen, including the SHO, on Wednesday morning. BJP MLA from Iglas Rajkumar Sahyogi alleged that he was manhandled at Gonda police station where he went to protest against a case filed against a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) member.

He told reporters that on August 2 VHP member Rohit Varshney was beaten up by a man identified as Salim over a property dispute. A case of assault was filed against Salim but a few days ago, a cross FIR was also filed in the case, the MLA said, alleging that when he went to the police station to protest the case lodged against Varshney three policemen roughed him up.

Sahyogi alleged that police have been "unduly influenced" to file the case against Varshney. Meanwhile, as the news spread that the BJP legislator was allegedly manhandled by policemen, hundreds of party workers gathered at the police station in protest, leading to a tense situation at the precincts.

Additional police force was deployed at the Gonda police station and senior police officials also rushed there to defuse the situation. Although no senior police officer has issued any statement so far, local policemen told reporters that a spat between police officials, including SHO Anuj Kumar Saini, took place after the legislator misbehaved with them.

Sahyogi has denied the allegations of misbehaviour. "We will not accept anything except complete justice in this manner," he said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav sought a probe into the matter. "The condition under the BJP's rule is such that the BJP's own MLA is alleging that he was thrashed by police. This matter should be probed and also what the MLA said or did due to which all limits of dignity were crossed," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi with the hashtag "NoMoreBJP".

Senior district officials are presently closeted with top BJP leaders, including BJP MP from Aligarh Satish Gautam to resolve the issue.