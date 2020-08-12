Rajasthan Assembly starts August 14, hope we be able to openly discuss coronavirus situation: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that in the state assembly session beginning from August 14 coronavirus situation and the financial conditions created after the lockdown, will be discussed. "Legislative assembly is beginning on August 14, I hope that during the session, we will be able to openly discuss the situation of #Corona in the state and the financial conditions created after the lockdown. I am sure, there will be support from ruling as well as opposition sides in providing good governance and this will give new confidence to the people in the state," Rajasthan Chief Minister tweeted.

After a month-long political crisis, which seems to have ended now, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that it is natural for the MLAs to be upset, and the "friends" who had gone away have now come back. "It is natural for MLAs to be upset. The manner in which this episode occurred and the way in which they stayed for a month, it was natural. I have explained to them that sometimes we need to be tolerant if we have to serve the nation, state, people, and save the democracy," Gehlot told reporters.

"We will work together. Our friends who had gone away have now come back. I hope that we will do away with all our differences and fulfill our resolve to serve the state... We will not allow BJP to kill democracy," he said. The political crisis in Rajasthan began after differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came out in the open.

However, this apparently seems to have ended now as Pilot has agreed to work for the party after a meeting with the Congress top leadership. (ANI)