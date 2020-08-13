Left Menu
Development News Edition

N.Macedonia's pro-Western leader gets nod to form new government

It again set no date, but diplomats said it would likely be later this year. A party alliance led by the Social Democrats squeaked to victory in the parliamentary election with 35.89 percent of the vote, just ahead of the nationalist VMRO-DPMNE with 34.57 percent.

Reuters | Skopje | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:06 IST
N.Macedonia's pro-Western leader gets nod to form new government

North Macedonia's president on Thursday handed a mandate to pro-Western ex-prime minister Zoran Zaev to form a new government after his party bloc narrowly won a July 15 election. "I will lead a government that will not ... veer away from the road leading to membership of the European Union after obtaining membership of NATO," Zaev said.

The Social Democratic leader, who needed time to ensure the support of parties representing Macedonia's ethnic Albanian minority before getting the green light to form a cabinet, will have 20 days to do so. Zaev, who had led the previous government of the former Yugoslav republic since 2017, put the country on a path toward EU membership by agreeing to add "North" to its name.

That resolved a decades-old stand-off with Greece, which had viewed the name Macedonia as a claim on its province of the same name, and had blocked its neighbour's entry into both the EU and NATO. Newly renamed North Macedonia joined NATO this year. Parliament dissolved in February when Zaev resigned after the EU declined to set a date for membership negotiations. A month later the EU announced talks could begin. It again set no date, but diplomats said it would likely be later this year.

A party alliance led by the Social Democrats squeaked to victory in the parliamentary election with 35.89 percent of the vote, just ahead of the nationalist VMRO-DPMNE with 34.57 percent.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Grasim Industries Q1 net profit down 66.6 pc to Rs 621 cr

Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a 66.61 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 620.74 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020, impacted by disruption in economic activities due to COVID-19 p...

U.S. should waive tariffs as EU meets WTO rules on Airbus, Spain says

The United States should waive tariffs imposed on European Union goods because the bloc abides by all World Trade Organization rules on planemaker Airbus , Spanish Trade Minister Reyes Maroto said in a statement on Thursday.The Spanish gove...

Kozhikode plane crash: AI pilot unions seek meeting with Puri to discuss flight safety

The two leading pilot unions of Air India on Thursday sought a meeting with Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to discuss matters related to working conditions and flight safety, six days after the plane crash in Kozhikode that killed 18 ...

Kerala court rejects bail plea of Swapna Suresh in gold smuggling case

A court here on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of the key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh and her co-accused, saying their instant release would certainly hamper the successful progress of investigation by the Customs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020