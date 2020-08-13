Left Menu
Merkel spoke to Erdogan, Greek PM on eastern Mediterranean

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-08-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by telephone to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis about their dispute over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, a German government spokesman said on Thursday.

He declined to give any detail of the substance of the conversations. France has called for EU sanctions against Turkey over its exploration work in a disputed area of the Mediterranean.

