Merkel spoke to Erdogan, Greek PM on eastern Mediterranean

Merkel spoke to Erdogan, Greek PM on eastern MediterraneanReuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-08-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:33 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by telephone to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis about their dispute over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, a German government spokesman said on Thursday.
He declined to give any detail of the substance of the conversations. France has called for EU sanctions against Turkey over its exploration work in a disputed area of the Mediterranean.
ALSO READ
Thousands suffer extreme rights abuses journeying to Africa’s Mediterranean coast, say humanitarians
France's crisis recovery may be better than expected - central bank head
INSIGHT-Anti-Amazon campaigners in France team up to say “non” to firm’s expansion
Jailed Basque leader swaps prison for house arrest in France
A virus cluster in France splits generations, raises fears