Austria's foreign minister joins call for sanctions against Belarus
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on Friday supported calls from other European Union member states to consider sanctions against Belarus in response to a violent crackdown on post-election protests.
Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994, claimed victory in Sunday's presidential election with around 80% of the vote, triggering clashes between security forces and opposition supporters in which at least two protesters have died and thousands have been detained. EU foreign ministers will meet on Friday at 1300 GMT via a video call to discuss sanctions.
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the election should be rerun.
