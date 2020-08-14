Left Menu
Don't politicise Bengaluru violence incident, says KJ George

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-08-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 17:16 IST
KJ George, former Karnataka Minister speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Karnataka Minister KJ George on Friday said that it would be "unwise" to comment before the conclusion of the investigation in connection with the Bengaluru violence over a 'derogatory' social media post earlier this week and appealed people not to politicise the matter. "It is an action of miscreants who attacked police officers. I have faith in the police to conduct a proper investigation. It is unwise to comment before conclusion of the investigation. Please do not politicise the incident," George said while speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, 60 more people have been arrested in connection with violence in Bengaluru, said Sandeep Patil, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime). Among those who were arrested include Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator from Nagwara ward - Irshad Begum.

The police have arrested 206 people so far in connection with the violence, Patil said. Three people were killed and several others suffered injuries after violence erupted in the eastern part of the city on Tuesday night over a social media post made allegedly by Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew Naveen. Accused Naveen has also been arrested now.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that a district magistrate will hold an inquiry into the violence.

