Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN govt eases travel curbs, issuance of e-pass

Chennai, Aug 14 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday ordered issuance of e-pass from August 17 for hassle-free inter-district traveland appealed to the people to use the e-pass responsibly.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-08-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 18:28 IST
TN govt eases travel curbs, issuance of e-pass

Chennai, Aug 14 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday ordered issuance of e-pass from August 17 for hassle-free inter-district traveland appealed to the people to use the e-pass responsibly. The members of the public who apply for e-pass with details of their aadhaar or ration card to travel across the state for important work would get permission immediately, an official release said here.

This decision has been taken considering public good, Palaniswami said and appealed to the people to use the greater leeway responsibly and avoid unnecessary journeys. "I appeal to people to apply for e-pass and travel only for journeys that are unavoidable," he said and urged the public to cooperate with the government by following the COVID-19 norms to help prevent the virus spread.

The government's move comes days after a matter related tothe issuance of passes had reached theMadras High Court. Also, the DMK chief M K Stalin had demanded the government todo away with the system and questioned the state for stickingto the regulation when the Centre itself had said that suchpasses were not compulsory.

On August 6, Palaniswami, replying to a question on e- passes, had said, "Issuance of passes has been simplified and an additional team is deployed for the task. The restriction mandating e-pass is only to see that people do not travel unnecessarily." Police had arrested at least eight men in the state over complaints like alleged creation of fake e-pass, luring people to approach them to get the passes and facilitation of passes for a bribe. While five, including two government employees, were held in Chennai, two were arrested in Tiruchirapalli and one was held in Vellore.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece rolls out more restrictions to fight rising COVID infections

Greece set a temporary 50-person limit on public gatherings on Friday and said restaurants and bars in Athens and other areas must close by midnight, as the country seeks to contain a recent spike in COVID-19 infections. The deputy civil pr...

Two narcotics smugglers nabbed with 32 kgs of cannabis in Jammu

The Anti-Narcotic Task Force of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday arrested two alleged narcotics smugglers and seized 32 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 1.3 crores from them, an official said. Identifying the arrested accused as Angrez Singh and S...

NSE, IIM-Bangalore join hands to offer platform for investor education

The National Stock Exchange NSE on Friday announced the launch of a digital learning platform for investor education. The platform, an online investor education resource centre, has been developed jointly by NSE Investor Protection Fund Tru...

Rly gains lost ground, surpasses last year's loading for August by 7 pc so far

The railways is steadily gaining lost ground in freight loading by surpassing its last years freight figures for August so far by 7 per cent, an achievement given that it was hit hard by the coronavirus crisis since March. According to offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020