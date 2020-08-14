Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahatma Gandhi's quest for equality, justice mantra for India: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that ethos of freedom struggle forms the foundation of modern India and visionary leaders of the country brought together a diversity of world views to forge a common national spirit.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 20:01 IST
Mahatma Gandhi's quest for equality, justice mantra for India: President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that ethos of freedom struggle forms the foundation of modern India and visionary leaders of the country brought together a diversity of world views to forge a common national spirit. In his address to the nation on the eve of 74th Independence Day, the President said that Mahatma Gandhi's quest for equality and justice is the mantra for the Republic.

Gandhi, he said, was as much a saint as a political leader and he was a phenomenon that could have happened only in India. The President said the country gratefully remembers freedom fighters and martyrs whose sacrifices have enabled us to live in an independent nation.

"It gives me great pleasure to greet all the people of India, living in the country and abroad, on the eve of the 74th Independence Day. August 15 fills us with the excitement of unfurling the Tricolour, taking part in celebrations and listening to patriotic songs. On this day, the youth of India should feel the special pride of being citizens of a free nation. We gratefully remember our freedom fighters and martyrs whose sacrifices have enabled us to live in an independent nation," the President said. "The ethos of our freedom struggle forms the foundation of modern India. Our visionary leaders brought together a diversity of world views to forge a common national spirit. They were committed to the cause of liberating Bharat Mata from oppressive foreign rule and securing the future of her children. Their thoughts and actions shaped the identity of India as a modern nation," he added.

He said that the world, troubled by social strife, economic problems and climate change, is seeking relief in Gandhi's teachings. "We are fortunate that Mahatma Gandhi became the guiding light of our freedom movement. As much a saint as a political leader, he was a phenomenon that could have happened only in India. Troubled by social strife, economic problems and climate change, the world seeks relief in Gandhiji's teachings. His quest for equality and justice is the mantra for our Republic. I am glad to see the younger generations re-discover Gandhiji," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Opposing UGC's decision on varsity exams because of pandemic, students to SC

Nobody is against the university examinations in normal times and the students are challenging the decision of the UGC to conduct them because of the pandemic, the Supreme Court was told by the counsel for students on Friday. The University...

EU holding urgent talks on Greece-Turkey energy dispute

European Union foreign ministers prepared Friday for urgent talks on military tensions between Greece and Turkey as the neighboring countries navies continued a game of brinkmanship over eastern Mediterranean drilling rights. Turkish Presid...

Motor racing-Renault rule out Indy 500 for Alonso once he's back in F1

Renault Formula One team boss Cyril Abiteboul says he is holding his breath for Fernando Alonso to emerge unscathed from this months Indianapolis 500 after the Spaniard crashed heavily in practice at The Brickyard on Thursday. The double wo...

Reports: Seven NFL officials opt out of season

Five on-field and two replay officials - but no referees - have opted out of the upcoming season due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to two reports Friday. The deadline for game officials to opt out was Thursday.Officials who take a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020