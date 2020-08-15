Left Menu
Development News Edition

K'taka Home Minister blaming Cong for riots to cover up his 'failure': Shivakumar

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-08-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 15:19 IST
K'taka Home Minister blaming Cong for riots to cover up his 'failure': Shivakumar

The Congress in Karnataka on Saturday slammed Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai over his alleged failure to prevent the violence in Bengaluru that left three dead, and said he sought to blame the 'internal strife' in the grand old party for the incident. "I read the Home Minister's statement.. Who is he? Any authority or sub-inspector or has he been appointed as the commissioner of police? Who is he to talk about investigating the corporators, blackmail and threaten them by serving notices to them?" Congress state chief D K Shivakumar asked.

He was addressing reporters here after hoisting tricolour at his party office on the occasion of the Independence Day. Bommai had on Friday alleged that internal squabble in Congress and SDPI's larger conspiracy to disturb law and order were among the reasons behind the recent violence in Pulakeshinagar constituency here.

Three people were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage in D J Halli and adjoining areas on Tuesday night over an inflammatory social media post allegedly put out by P Naveen, a relative of MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy. The MLA's residence and a police station at D J Halli were torched by rioters who also set many police and private vehicles afire, and looted the belongings of the legislator and those of his sister.

Shivakumar, a former minister, further said the BJP-led government in the state was trying to give the riots a caste colour only to 'cover up' its failure. Alleging that communal violence takes place whenever BJP comes to power, the state Congress chief said the Sringeri incident was planned by BJP and Bajrang Dal.

He was referring to the incident that occurred two days ago in Sringeri, where a flag was found atop a statue of Adiguru Shankaracharya leading to tension in the temple town. A man, who had allegedly picked up a poster from the nearby mosque and threw it on Shankaracharya's statue under the influence of liquor has been arrested.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

UK’s Labour Party group creates Mahatma Gandhi Future Leaders plan

Labour Friends of India, a representative group part of the UKs Opposition Labour Party, on Saturday launched its new Mahatma Gandhi Future Leaders Programme to encourage greater Indian diaspora representation in the elected offices of the ...

Pakistan's ISI active in Myanmar

Pakistans spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence ISI, is training terror groups in Myanmar and its main goal is to destabilise some countries in the region using cross-border terrorism. Siegfried O Wolf, an analyst at the South Asia De...

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan critical, on life support

The health condition of former India opener Chetan Chauhan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, has worsened after he developed multi-organ failure and he is now on ventilator support at a medical facility in Gurugram. The 73-year-...

Russia produces first batch of COVID-19 vaccine - Interfax

Russia has produced the first batch of its new vaccine for COVID-19, the Interfax news agency quoted the health ministry as saying on Saturday, hours after the ministry reported the start of manufacturing.Some scientists said they fear that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020