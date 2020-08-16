Uttarakhand: Woman accuses BJP MLA of sexual exploitation

A woman has alleged that a BJP MLA from Uttarakhand had sexually exploited her for two years and demanded that her daughter's DNA sample should be matched with that of the MLA's. Meanwhile, the wife of the MLA registered an FIR against the woman and four other persons at Dehradun's Nehru Colony police station.

The woman, who made the allegation, released a video in which she said that the BJP MLA had formed a physical relationship with her for two years. She also said that her daughter's DNA sample should be matched with the MLA as it doesn't match that of her husband's. Dehradun SSP Arun Mohan Joshi told ANI that the BJP MLA's wife registered an FIR in the matter and further investigation is underway. (ANI)