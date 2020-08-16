Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raj Bhavan under surveillance, alleges Bengal governor

West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar alleged on Sunday the Raj Bhavan has been placedunder surveillance, and the action "undermines the sanctity ofthe institution" Making the startling claim, Dhankhar, who has oftencrossed swords with the TMC government over a host of issuesin the past one year, also said that lawlessness is persistingin the state "I would like to tell you all that the Raj Bhavan isunder surveillance.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-08-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 13:06 IST
Raj Bhavan under surveillance, alleges Bengal governor

West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar alleged on Sunday the Raj Bhavan has been placedunder surveillance, and the action "undermines the sanctity ofthe institution"

Making the startling claim, Dhankhar, who has oftencrossed swords with the TMC government over a host of issuesin the past one year, also said that lawlessness is persistingin the state

"I would like to tell you all that the Raj Bhavan isunder surveillance. It undermines the sanctity of the RajBhavan. I will do everything to protect its sanctity,"Dhankhar told a press conference.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

97 caught for obscenity, flouting COVID-19 norms at restaurant

Mumbai Police nabbed 97 people, including 28 women, from a restaurant here in the wee hours of Sunday for allegedly disobeying COVID-19 prevention protocols and indulging in obscene acts, officials said. The women were later let-off while o...

18 killed, 21 missing after Nepal landslide

Eighteen bodies have been recovered in Nepals Sindhupalchowk district after a landslide hit the area on August 14, officials said. Twenty-one others are still missing as rescuers continued to search for people trapped under the debris.Lands...

COVID-19: Prayagraj streets remain deserted amid weekend lockdown

The streets of Prayagraj wore a deserted look amid the weekly coronavirus-lockdown, imposed in the district on weekends. The lockdown shall continue till 5.00 am on Monday morning.According to an earlier notification, the weekend lockdown w...

Cyclist Triyasha Paul tests positive for coronavirus

The Sports Authority of India SAI on Sunday said that cyclist Triyasha Paul has tested positive for coronavirus. Paul, who is a part of the National Cycling Camp scheduled to begin at Indira Gandhi National Stadium, arrived at the camp on A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020