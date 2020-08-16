Raj Bhavan under surveillance, alleges Bengal governor

West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar alleged on Sunday the Raj Bhavan has been placedunder surveillance, and the action "undermines the sanctity ofthe institution"

Making the startling claim, Dhankhar, who has oftencrossed swords with the TMC government over a host of issuesin the past one year, also said that lawlessness is persistingin the state

"I would like to tell you all that the Raj Bhavan isunder surveillance. It undermines the sanctity of the RajBhavan. I will do everything to protect its sanctity,"Dhankhar told a press conference.