Utpal Parrikar tests coronavirus positive

BJP leader Utpal Parrikar, who isthe son of former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, said hehas tested positive for coronavirus and got admitted to ahospital on the advice of doctors

After his test results came out, Uptal Parrikar toldreporters on Saturday evening that he tested positive forCOVID-19. "Its a mild infection, so I would be homequarantined, he then said

On Sunday, he tweeted saying, "On advice of Doctorsand to take proper line of treatment, I've got admitted toHospital. Thank you everyone for the wishes." PTI RPSGK GK