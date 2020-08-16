Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ram Madhav slams Rahul Gandhi for criticising PM Modi over Ladakh issue

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Ladakh stand-off.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 16-08-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 15:05 IST
Ram Madhav slams Rahul Gandhi for criticising PM Modi over Ladakh issue
BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav speaks to media in Patna on Sunday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Ladakh stand-off. "PM Modi gave a speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort yesterday and lauded the sacrifices by the Indian soldiers. After listening to that, if someone is commenting like this then it's time for the nation to decide how many degrees of seriousness it has," he said while speaking to Patna.

Madhav was in Patna to attend a programme on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's second death anniversary. Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lied about the Eastern Ladakh stand-off, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Prime Minister allowed China to take Indian land.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader wrote, "Everybody believes in the capability and valour of the Indian army. Except the PM: Whose cowardice allowed China to take our land. Whose lies will ensure they keep it." The Congress leader has been repeatedly levelling allegations against the Prime Minister on the India-China standoff. Yesterday, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the Galwan martyrs and the COVID-19 warriors. He also spoke about how the Indian army gave a befitting reply to the ones who challenged the sovereignty of India.

"From LoC to LAC, whoever tried to raise their eyes towards the sovereignty of our country, our soldiers responded to it in the same manner," PM Modi had said in his independence speech yesterday. (ANI)

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre, state govts not doing anything to prevent 'barbaric' rapes: Activist

Condemning the gang-rape and murder of a girl in Uttar Pradeshs Lakhimpur Kheri, social activist Yogita Bhayana, on Sunday said that the culprits should be punished with the same brutality and slammed the centre and state governments of not...

Robert Trump, younger brother of President Donald Trump, dies in New York hospital

Robert Trump, 71, the younger brother of Donald Trump, has died, the president said in a statement, a day after he visited his best friend in a New York hospital. President Trump made a last-minute trip to New York on Friday to meet his ail...

Dhoni has inspired a whole generation and will be sorely missed: ICC

Tributes continue to pour in for Mahendra Sinmgh Dhoni with the games governing body ICC saying that the former India skipper inspired a whole generation and will be sorely missed. Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket o...

Private train operators given freedom to choose halt stations: Railways

Private operators who will be handed over 150 trains to ply on 109 routes by the Railways will have the freedom to choose halt stations of the trains they operate, documents released by the national transporter have shown. However, the priv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020