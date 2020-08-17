Left Menu
Development News Edition

First leader of Belarus says Lukashenko may still cling to power with Kremlin help

The first leader of independent Belarus who helped oversee the Soviet breakup said on Sunday President Alexander Lukashenko had been badly shaken by the biggest push to oust him in 26 years, but that he could still hang onto power with Kremlin backing.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 11:30 IST
First leader of Belarus says Lukashenko may still cling to power with Kremlin help

The first leader of independent Belarus who helped oversee the Soviet breakup said on Sunday President Alexander Lukashenko had been badly shaken by the biggest push to oust him in 26 years, but that he could still hang onto power with Kremlin backing. Stanislav Shushkevich, 85, an old opponent of Lukashenko, said powerful neighbour Russia had made clear it still supported the Belarusian leader, who faces a groundswell of anger over allegations of election rigging and police brutality.

Lukashenko, apparently emboldened after speaking twice by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the weekend, began a political counter-offensive on Sunday with his own public rally in Minsk rejecting calls to hold a new election. Across town and elsewhere, the biggest opposition rallies yet dwarfed the Lukashenko event. They renewed calls for him to resign, but despite their carnival atmosphere, Shushkevich said "You can't say that the Lukashenko era is ending".

"I don't think you can say that for one simple reason. Lukashenko serves the Kremlin because otherwise he wouldn't be able to hold on. The Kremlin ... supports him," he told Reuters by phone from his dacha in Belarus. He pointed to Putin's prompt congratulatory telegram to Lukashenko amid the unrest and two phone calls between the leaders. The Kremlin said Moscow would be ready to offer military help if necessary.

Moscow sees Belarus as a vital transit corridor for its oil and a buffer protecting its western flank. Ties had come under strain as Lukashenko appeared to drag his feet amid a Kremlin push for deeper integration between the two nations. But Shushkevich cast that resistance as a smokescreen that disguised how pro-Russian Lukashenko's policies really were.

Shushkevich dismissed the idea of Russia sending in troops to prop up Lukashenko, saying "Belarus has many more soldiers per capita than other countries.... They are not needed." "In such conditions, it's difficult for the beaten and tortured Belarusian opposition to struggle with Russia," he said, referring to local media reports, which have not been confirmed by the authorities, that 60 people were missing.

Moscow had other tools to help Lukashenko, a former Soviet state farm boss, such as credit lines to support the creaking Soviet-style command economy, he said. Shushkevich played a historic role in talks in 1991 with Russia's Boris Yeltsin in which they agreed the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

Shushkevich ruled out a palace coup in which Lukashenko's inner circle turns on him. "Over 26 years, Lukashenko has chosen very obedient deputies and very obedient military ... They are handsomely paid."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

SPB, battling COVID-19, has crossed the critical phase: Rajinikanth

Top actor Rajinikanth on Monday said renowned playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, being treated for COVID-19 at a private hospital here has crossed the critical phase and prayed for his speedy recovery. Get well soon dear Balu sir, the Ta...

PIL challenges rules excluding lawyers from appointment to tribunals; HC seeks Centre stand

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Centre to reply to a PIL which has challenged the rules for appointing of judicial members in tribunals alleging that they bar advocates from applying. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Pra...

Durga idol delivered to puja organiser, two-months ahead of puja

With two months to go for Bengals biggest festival, the first Durga idol for a city- based puja organiser was delivered from Kumartuli, the clay modellers hub, bringing hope in the minds of the artisans and organisers amidst the COVID-19 pa...

Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Crawford Market

A fire broke out at Crawford Market in Mumbai on Monday. Fire-fighting operations are underway.Eight fire tenders are currently present at the spot to douse the fire. More details are awaited. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020