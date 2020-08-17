Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMK opposes reopening of liquor outlets in Chennai

The DMK chief alleged that TASMAC shops in the rest of TamilNadu had a "big role" in increasing the spread of the virus. It was "inhuman to not worry about those who may be affected by the opening of liquor stores and be concerned only about the revenue to the government," he alleged, and said the move to resume liquor sales would lead to further spread of coronavirus here.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-08-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 12:29 IST
DMK opposes reopening of liquor outlets in Chennai

DMK President M K Stalin on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu government not to open TASMAC retail liquor outlets here from August 18, saying it would lead to further spread of coronavirus. Opening liquor shops again was like clearing upa "big way" for the spread of the pathogen in the statecapital, he alleged in a Facebook post.

The government on Sunday said liquor outlets here, shut since March 24, would be reopened on August 18. The DMK chief alleged that TASMAC shops in the rest of TamilNadu had a "big role" in increasing the spread of the virus.

It was "inhuman to not worry about those who may be affected by the opening of liquor stores and be concerned only about the revenue to the government," he alleged, and said the move to resume liquor sales would lead to further spread of coronavirus here. Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief TTV Dhinakaran also opposed opening TASMAC shops again in Chennai.

Barring shops in Chennai and other nearby areas falling under the jurisdiction of the Greater Chennai Police, liquor outlets in the rest of Tamil Nadu werereopened on May 7. State-run Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation liquorshops were not reopened here in May in view of a comparatively high number of COVID cases during that period of time.

Virus cases in Chennai began witnessing a declining trend since the first week of last month and in recent times recorded less than 1,000 new virus cases every day. From August 14 onwards, the fresh infections were between 1,000 and 1,200.

TASMAC shops were closed on March 24 evening across Tamil Nadu when the lockdown was imposed for the first time in the state to tackle the COVID-19 spread.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

SPB, battling COVID-19, has crossed the critical phase: Rajinikanth

Top actor Rajinikanth on Monday said renowned playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, being treated for COVID-19 at a private hospital here has crossed the critical phase and prayed for his speedy recovery. Get well soon dear Balu sir, the Ta...

PIL challenges rules excluding lawyers from appointment to tribunals; HC seeks Centre stand

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Centre to reply to a PIL which has challenged the rules for appointing of judicial members in tribunals alleging that they bar advocates from applying. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Pra...

Durga idol delivered to puja organiser, two-months ahead of puja

With two months to go for Bengals biggest festival, the first Durga idol for a city- based puja organiser was delivered from Kumartuli, the clay modellers hub, bringing hope in the minds of the artisans and organisers amidst the COVID-19 pa...

Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Crawford Market

A fire broke out at Crawford Market in Mumbai on Monday. Fire-fighting operations are underway.Eight fire tenders are currently present at the spot to douse the fire. More details are awaited. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020