Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Bihar minister Shyam Rajak joins RJD

Rajak was removed from the cabinet and was also expelled from the JD(U) on Sunday for six years for his anti- party activities. Sources said the decision came in the backdrop of speculations that he may resign from the ministership and join RJD as he was miffed with the party headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 17-08-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 16:16 IST
Former Bihar minister Shyam Rajak joins RJD
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Former JD(U) leader Shyam Rajak, who has been sacked from the Bihar cabinet, returned to his old party RJD headed by Lalu Prasad on Monday. Rajak joined Rashtriya Janata Dal here in the presence of top party leaders, including Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and state president Jagadanand Singh, at Rabri Devis 10 Circular road residence.

He met Rabri Devi after joining the party. Rajak was removed from the cabinet and was also expelled from the JD(U) on Sunday for six years for his anti-party activities.

Sources said the decision came in the backdrop of speculations that he may resign from the ministership and join RJD as he was miffed with the party headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He was apprehensive that the JD(U) may deny him a nomination in the state polls due later this year, sources said.

A prominent Dalit leader Rajak, who had served as a minister in the RJD government in the past, had left the party in 2009 to join the JD(U). "I never compromised with the principles of social justice and secularism which we learned from our leader Lalu Prasad," Rajak told reporters after joining the party.

He slammed JD(U) for the manner in which he was expelled bypassing all constitutional provisions and norms of the party. "It is quite ridiculous to know that I was expelled from the party within 10 minutes yesterday night. I am a member of the national council and was also a proposer of Nitish Kumar during his election as the party chief.

"They expelled me without following the provisions of the party's Constitution. What will happen to such a party?" he asked. Welcoming him to RJD, Tejashwi Yadav said, "It is his homecoming. We are happy. He believes in principles of social justice and secularism".

Taking a swipe at the state government Yadav said, "There is no one to listen to peoples representatives in the so-called double engine state government. Bureaucracy is ruling the roost. Crime graph and unemployment are increasing in the state. Various parties have reacted to the development taking place months before the assembly polls.

LJP chief and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan, who has been vocal against the JD(U) in the recent past, termed Rajaks exit from NDA as "unfortunate". Paswan retweeted the partys one-line statement that "Shyam Rajak Jee ka NDA se jana Durbhagyapurna hai (exit of Shyam Rajak from NDA is unfortunate)".

The former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha president Jitan Ram Manjhi said, "Rajak remained minister for five years and now he has joined the RJD. If he is of the opinion that Nitish Kumar is an anti-scheduled caste, then he should have resigned much earlier. "Why he has taken the decision at the time of polls.

There have been precedents when people resigned when they had a difference of opinion. Ruling NDA hit out at Rajak.

"He is going to the man who has been convicted under section 420. He had intentions to attack JD(U)s policies by remaining in the company of people belonging to 420. That's why party took a decision and expelled him, Information and Public Relations Minister and JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar said apparently taking a dig at the RJD supremo. Bihar BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand said that it was an internal matter of the respective parties.

"His activities raised questions. So the CM recommended his sacking from the cabinet. He is free to go anywhere," Anand said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Researchers suggest osmotic therapy device for spinal cord injuries

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Maid sisters held in connection with theft at MP's house

Police on Monday arrested two sisters working as maid servants at the bungalow of Gujarat BJP MP Kirit Solanki in connection with the theft of jewellery worth Rs 9.9 lakh between June 30 and July 5, an official said. We had registered an FI...

RMZ Corp becomes the first company globally to achieve the WELL HEALTH-SAFETY RATING for supporting the health and safety of people in the fight against COVID-19

RMZ Corp is the first company globally to achieve the IWBI WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management, based on its response to the pandemic and innovative measures adopted to ensure a safe return to work for its membe...

‘Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat dies at 50 in Hyderabad hospital

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, best known for directing the thriller drama Drishyam, died on Monday after battling liver cirrhosis for two years, the AIG Hospitals here said. He was 50. Kamat, who had multiple organ failure, was admitted to hos...

Czechs must wear face masks again in many places from Sept 1, expect tough autumn

The Czech government will make the wearing of face masks compulsory again from Sept. 1 on public transport and in many indoor public venues following a resurgence of coronavirus infections and ahead of what it expects to be a tough autumn. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020