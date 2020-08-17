Tejashwi Yadav alleges discrepancies in COVID-19 testing in Bihar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday alleged discrepancies in coronavirus testing in Bihar. In a tweet, he referred to an August 11 tweet by PMO which cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioning Bihar as among five states that should step up testing against COVID-19.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the dangerous situation in Bihar by placing it among first priority states. I request the Prime Minister get discrepancies stopped in testing hereby acting on the findings of the central team," he said. The tweet by PMO said that a need was felt of increasing testing in states where there is less testing and positivity rate is more, especially Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Telangana. The need for increasing testing came out during the review meeting, it said.

Last month a central team of Union Health Ministry was deployed in Bihar to assist the state in COVID-19 management and provide the necessary support. According to the Bihar Health Department, 16,79,462 COVID-19 samples have been tested in the state till Sunday.